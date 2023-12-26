2024 NFL mock draft roundup: Patriots still get top QB prospect at No. 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday dropped them from the No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft order to No. 4.

This result, in the minds of some fans, was a pretty bad one, considering how important it is for the Patriots to get a top draft pick and select one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2024 class.

USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye are considered the top QBs in the upcoming draft, with LSU star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels the No. 3 prospect.

The Patriots, in all likelihood, wouldn't be able to get Williams nor Maye at No. 4. But what about Daniels?

Two recent mock drafts, one from Connor Livesay of The 33rd Team and another from Luke Easterling of Sports Illustrated, both have Daniels dropping to the Patriots at No. 4 overall.

"New England’s defense can still do some damage, but the offense needs to start a heavy rebuild. It starts at the top with a franchise quarterback who can create on- and off-script," Livesay wrote in his analysis.

Daniels completed 72.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions at LSU this season. He also made a strong impact with his legs and tallied 1,134 yards (8.4 per carry) and 10 touchdowns on the ground. His running style has drawn comparisons to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Depending on how the next few months unfold, we could see Daniels overtake Maye on some draft rankings. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently talked to a few executives around the league who had a positive assessment of the Tigers quarterback.

Breer said Sunday on NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Pregame Live: "One AFC executive said to me, 'Jayden's actually pulling away from Maye in my eyes. He's got rare deep accuracy. He's an explosive runner who's a pocket passer. I look at him like Deshaun Watson that way.' An NFC executive said to me, 'The gap's not very big anymore, but Jayden has to go to a team that will build around his skill set like the Colts did with Anthony Richardson. He's gonna go early.' I asked if that means top 10. He said yes. And then another AFC exec, a third guy, said there's not much difference between the two as prospects, even though they are different as players."

Which players should the Patriots target at No. 4? Here's a roundup of recent expert mock drafts post-Week 16.

Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Luke Easterling, Sports Illustrated: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Tankathon: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Adam Caplan, Pro Football Network: Drake Maye, QB, UNC