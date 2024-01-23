2024 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles reload at CB, offensive line

Even with Nick Sirianni’s team clinching a playoff berth for the third straight year, there are question marks centered around the personnel and coaching staff following a historic collapse that saw Philadelphia lose 6 of their final seven games.

It’s never too early to look ahead at the NFL draft, and with so many holes on defense, Howie Roseman has the assets to retool the roster.

Philadelphia has never drafted an off-the-ball linebacker in the first round, and they won’t this spring either, but Howie Roseman will reload in the trenches and could get a familiar name in the second round.

Daniel Jeremiah

Daniel Jeremiah has the Eagles addressing the offensive tackle position in his first mock draft.

Pick

22

Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Guyton

Oklahoma · OT · Senior

The Eagles need to start planning for the end of Lane Johnson’s career. Why not go shopping at the same store? Guyton, another former Sooner, is one of the most athletically gifted tackles in the class.

The Athletic

Dane Brugler has the Eagles adding an All-MAC cornerback.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The MAC has produced several top-20 picks over the years (Khalil Mack, Ben Roethlisberger, Randy Moss). But the conference hasn’t had a top-25 cornerback since the ’70s. That might change in April with Mitchell, who is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and will test in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash.

Draft Network

Ryan Fowler has Philadelphia snagging a pass rusher in Round 1.

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington Bralen Trice may be the most underrated talent in the 2024 class. Look, I know, another edge rusher to Philadelphia, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Trice sits atop all rookie edges next year in pressures. He’s physical, nuanced in his approach, can set the edge in the run game, and plays with a battery pack in his shoulder pads. He takes every rep personally and I expect a team to make him a day-one pick.

CBS Sports

CBS Sports has Philadelphia adding an offensive tackle.

Round 1 – Pick 22

Kingsley Suamataia OT

BYU • SOPH • 6’6″ / 325 LBS

Philadelphia

Kingsley Suamataia gives Philadelphia versatility in the event Lane Johnson moves on or the team suffers an injury at offensive tackle. He is a massive offensive lineman in the mold of Jordan Mailata.

33rd Team

The 33rd Team has Philadelphia adding another cornerback fro Georgia.

22. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Kamari Lassiter, CB, GEORGIA

Pro Football Network

Pro Football Network has Philadelphia reloading in the trenches.

27) Philadelphia Eagles: Graham Barton, OG, Duke

With Jason Kelce announcing his retirement, this pick feels obvious. While Graham Barton won’t replace his predecessor’s shoes completely, he’ll bring quality talent and experience to the line. Barton also brings the ability to play multiple positions, too, but he’ll start with Eagles at center.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated has Philadelphia adding a defensive back.

Philadelphia Eagles

Team Needs: CB, WR, LB

DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The Eagles need an infusion of young talent at both levels of the secondary, so why not spend this pick on a player who can line up anywhere in the defensive backfield. DeJean is one of the most versatile athletes in the entire draft, and he makes big plays all over the field.

The Sporting News

The Sporting News has Philadelphia adding an SEC cornerback.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (6-0, 196 pounds)

The Eagles’ secondary got long in the tooth outside and was running out of reliable bodies inside, leading to an atrocious season in pass coverage They need a smooth playmaking corner with nice size. Arnold obliges after his breakout five-INT final season with the Crimson Tide.

