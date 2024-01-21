2024 NFL mock draft roundup: Where experts currently see Jets going

Mock draft season is in full swing with the NFL down to just eight teams remaining entering Divisional Weekend and the Senior and Shrine Bowls right around the corner. The Jets hold the No. 10 pick in the draft, a good spot for a potential franchise left tackle or a new wide receiver.

As we take a look at some of the mock drafts across the media, which direction do the experts see the Jets going at this early stage of the game? Let’s roundup and take a look.

The Athletic

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has the Jets going the offensive tackle route with Penn State’s Olu Fashanu.

Though his run blocking is a work in progress, Fashanu already offers pro-level pass protection because of his body control, light feet and ability to sit down versus power. His intelligence and A-plus character are the cherries on top.

The Draft Network

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Georgia won 52-17.

Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network gives the Jets the athletic tight end from Georgia, Brock Bowers, to help expand the offense in a win-now window.

Aaron Rodgers looks like the plan moving forward in New York. Unlike Green Bay over the years, adding an offensive skill player like Brock Bowers to boost the offense would be good process from GM Joe Douglas. One of the most refined in-line and flex talents to enter the league in some time, Bowers is an “immediate mismatch nightmare” per an NFC Scout and would impact both the run and passing game for the Jets no matter who’s under center moving forward.

CBS Sports

Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports also gives the Jets a weapon with the electric Malik Nabers of LSU.

The Jets would love an offensive linemen here, but with the top 3 already off the board, they take WR2, who is more like WR1.5; Nabers was electric for LSU in 2023, and he will give Garrett Wilson some much-needed help in New York.

33rd Team

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham (65) celebrates with a cow bell in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Connor Livesay of The 33rd Team also goes with an offensive tackle but heads down to Alabama to select JC Latham.

Fit: Shoring up the protection in front of Aaron Rodgers is the New York Jets’ only chance of returning to the playoffs in 2024. The Jets possess one of the NFL’s better defensive units so look for them to invest heavily in the offense this offseason. Taking advantage of a great tackle class is a great use of a top-10 pick.

College Sports Wire

Sep 2, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates with offensive lineman JC Latham (65) after scoring against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

College Sports Wire also is going with JC Latham to sure up the offensive line for the Jets.

The Aaron Rodgers experiment lasted four plays because the future Hall of Famer had to scramble on almost all of them. Latham is both one of the best pass-blockers and one of the best run-blockers in the class.

Pro Football Network

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

Joe Broback of Pro Football Network also has the Jets going with Olu Fashanu.

New York’s offense needs some pieces to help Aaron Rodgers and the returning skill position players, but protecting their quarterback remains a high priority. Olu Fashanu has his best football ahead of him still, and that potential will make him a first-round pick. He brings good athleticism to the Jets, and that will help him challenge for a starting spot. His presence also, at worst, gives this team more depth on the line, something they’ve struggled with when the injury bug hit them.

Sports Illustrated

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) runs the ball after a catch against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (9) during the fourth quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Our old friend Luke Easterling, now with Sports Illustrated, has the Jets landing the nation’s leader in receiving yards this past season, Washington’s Rome Odunze.

Offensive tackle is easily the biggest need for the Jets, but the value just isn’t there in this scenario. Instead, they will help Aaron Rodgers by giving him another dynamic weapon in Odunze, whose complete skill set would pair well with young star Garrett Wilson.

Sporting News

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs after a catch during the third quarter as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Another vote for Brock Bowers, this time from Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News.

The Jets could also think about offensive line help given that was a major issue for their non-Aaron Rodgers quarterbacks. Then again, Rodgers seems to have some control of what they do and should see Bowers is a special mismatch-creating weapon who would play perfectly off Garrett Wilson downfield and Breece Hall out of the backfield.

NBC Sports/Rotoworld

Oct 8, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (75) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Rogers of NBC Sports heads out west for his offensive tackle pick, Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State.

The Jets’ offseason mission is very clear: upgrade at both wide receiver and all across the offensive line. They will most likely do the former through a trade or free agency, leaving the latter as a huge mission in this year’s draft. They’d love if Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu made it to this pick, but that’s not likely as it stands right now. Don’t overlook Fuaga, who had a monster year at right tackle for Oregon State. He’s a mauler in the run game and shows tremendous strength against power in pass protection.

CBS Sports

Oct 28, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) leaves the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has the Jets nabbing from Notre Dame to grab their offensive tackle in Joe Alt.

Adding Alt to the offensive line would be a shrewd decision for Jets GM Joe Douglas entering Year 2 of the Aaron Rodgers era.

