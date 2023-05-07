2024 NFL mock draft round-up: Way-too-early predictions for Dolphins

The 2023 NFL draft is in the books, as the Miami Dolphins made four draft picks that they hope will contribute in the near future.

While there’s a lot of work to be done when it comes to preparation for the season, there are many who have already turned their attention to the next draft cycle, including members of Miami’s scouting department.

There’s so much that can happen between then and now, but that hasn’t stopped analysts from putting out mock drafts for 2024 already. Here’s a look at who some are predicting the Dolphins could draft with their first, first-round pick in years:

ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Todd McShay envisions Miami finally addressing tight end after failing due to do so in the 2023 draft.

Round 1, Pick No. 18: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

“Sanders is a rising star. Miami moved on from Mike Gesicki and could use a difference-maker at tight end — someone who could provide Tua Tagovailoa with a security blanket in the middle of the field and give the Dolphins some size in the red zone. A reliable pass-catcher, Sanders is 6-foot-4 and hauled in 54 passes for 613 yards last season.”

The Athletic

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler thinks the Dolphins could find Tua Tagovailoa’s replacement.

Round 1, Pick No. 23: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

“Penix was very up and down during his time at Indiana (2018-21), but he looked like a new player after transferring to Washington. His 2022 tape and production (35 total touchdowns) make you sit up in your seat. If he can build upon last year and stay healthy, Penix has a chance to keep rising into the first-round range, especially considering the firepower the Huskies return on offense.”

CBS Sports

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson has Miami going outside linebacker.

Round 1, Pick 21: LB Bralen Trice, Washington

The Draft Network

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Draft Network has the Dolphins shoring up the right side of their offensive line.

Round 1, Pick No, 24: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Touchdown Wire

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has Miami leaning toward an edge rusher to add to Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

Round 1, Pick No. 21: EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Draft Wire

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy also believes Miami could attack edge rusher again:

Round 1, Pick No. 32: EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

The 33rd Team

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The 33rd team has Miami addressing the tackle position:

Round 1, Pick 18: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire