2024 NFL mock draft: What round 1 looks like, according to oddsmakers

There’s a saying that becomes more relevant as the NFL draft approaches: “Vegas knows.”

Last year, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud was a favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft when the Carolina Panthers acquired the selection from the Chicago Bears. But suddenly in the last weeks before draft day, Alabama’s Bryce Young surged ahead of Stroud and became an overwhelming favorite to be the selection.

So with the 2024 NFL draft now just a little over two weeks away, what can we glean from the direction oddsmakers are leaning for each selection? Here’s what round one would look like if the betting favorite — or the closest to one — landed in each spot, according to the latest lines posted by BetMGM:

