2024 NFL mock draft round-up: Way-too-early predictions for Bears

The 2023 NFL draft is in the books, and rookies are getting acclimated to their new teams with rookie minicamps underway.

For the Chicago Bears, they welcomed 10 new draft picks to the fold, including top offensive tackle Darnell Wright, along with a slew of undrafted rookies.

While we’ll be glad to give mock drafts a rest for the foreseeable future, there were some way-too-early 2024 mock drafts that surfaced after the 2023 draft. And since the Bears have two first-round selections in 2024, there’s already excitement for next year’s draft.

After the 2023 draft, we rounded up the early 2024 mock drafts, where experts make their first picks for Chicago — where edge rusher and wide receiver are popular picks.

ESPN

USA Today Sports

ESPN’s Todd McShay has the Bears addressing needs at edge rusher and wide receiver in 2024:

Round 1, Pick 8 (via CAR): EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

The Bears have two picks in the top 11 here, and after essentially ignoring the edge rush in the 2023 draft, they will likely be going that direction early in ’24. The Bears’ 20 sacks ranked at the bottom of the league last year, and they traded Robert Quinn at midseason. Tuimoloau is coming off a breakout year with the Buckeyes (only 3.5 sacks but 27 pressures and 12 tackles for loss) and will only keep getting better. He looks the part, too, at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds.

Round 1, Pick 11: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

The Bears are back on the clock, and I think they could look closely at this receiver class. The only pass-catchers under contract beyond 2023 are DJ Moore and Velus Jones Jr. Odunze needs to keep developing, but with Michael Penix Jr. back under center next season in Washington, the wideout has a good chance to take the next step. Odunze is a big receiver at 6-foot-3 and finished 10th in receiving last season with 1,145 yards. Chicago must continue to build the supporting cast around Justin Fields.

The Athletic

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Chicago addressing edge rusher and the interior defensive line with their two first-round picks.

Round 1, Pick 11 (via CAR): EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

One of the top recruits in the country three years ago, Tuimoloau started to live up to the hype last season (watch the Penn State tape). He has intriguing physical abilities, and scouts are eager to see his technical development as a junior.

Round 1, Pick 14: G Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Mahogany is another player returning from a knee injury, so scouts are eager to see him back on the field in 2023. He popped on the tape when I scouted Zion Johnson two years ago, and he will be trying to follow in his former teammate’s footsteps as a potential first-rounder.

CBS Sports

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson has the Bears addressing the defensive line with both first-round selections.

Round 1, Pick 7 (via CAR): EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Verse, the Albany transfer, was dominant for the Seminoles before a knee injury slowed him midway through the ’22 season. He’s a twitched-up athlete who’ll look to improve on his first year in the ACC.

Round 1, Pick 14: DT Maason Smith, LSU

Smith is coming off a knee injury but he’s a high-floor prospect.

The Draft Network

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Draft Network has the Bears addressing the edge and wide receiver with their first-round picks.

Round 1, Pick 10 (via CAR): EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 13: WR Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports Chicago’s Glynn Morgan has the Bears landing help off the edge and at wide receiver with their two first-rounders.

Round 1, Pick 10 (via CAR): EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Standing six-foot-four and 277 pounds, Tuimoloau may just be the needed edge rusher the Bears were unable to draft in 2023.

Round 1, Pick 12: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

If Chicago moves on from unrestricted free agent receivers, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, focusing on Husky wideout Odunze (75 receptions / 1145 yards / 7 touchdowns) may be the answer.

Sporting News

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer has the Bears addressing safety and wide receiver with their two first-round selections.

Round 1, Pick 13 (via CAR): S Javon Bullard, Georgia

The Bears have venerable Eddie Jackson leading them at safety. He’s still playing well but he will turn 30 near the end of this season. Bullard is a dynamic upfield player who racks up tackles with good pass-rush moves for his position He also has a nose for interceptions in coverage.

Round 1, Pick 23: WR Tony Franklin, Oregon

The Bears got D.J. Moore and drafted speedster Tyler Scott, but have free agent concerns elsewhere for Justin Fields at wideout next year. Franklin is a tough, strong route-runner with some big-play flair, both in stretching the field and getting downfield quickly after the catch.

Touchdown Wire

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has the Bears addressing cornerback and offensive tackle with their two first-round picks.

Round 1, Pick 10 (via CAR): CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Round 1, Pick 11: OT Zion Nelson, Miami

Draft Wire

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy has the Bears landing an offensive tackle and wide receiver with their first two picks.

Round 1, Pick 1: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Round 1, Pick 9 (via CAR): WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Yardbarker

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Yardbarker’s Seth Trachtman has the Bears addressing the defensive line with both first-round picks.

Round 1, Pick 9: DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Chicago took two defensive tackles early in the 2023 draft, but their work might not be done at the position. Hall has upside as an elite interior pass rusher, with 4.5 sacks in limited work last season.

Round 1, Pick 12 (via CAR): EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Finding a top edge rusher is no easy task, but Turner has that potential. He recorded 12.5 sacks over the last two seasons at Alabama, and has big shoes to fill with the loss of Will Anderson Jr. The Bears will be in search of a top edge rusher again next year.

The 33rd Team

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The 33rd Team has Chicago using both first-round selections on the defensive line.

Round 1, Pick 8: EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

The Chicago Bears addressed the offensive line, cornerback and interior of their defensive line in the 2023 draft. Now, they get a chance to add a difference-maker on the edge. At 6-foot-4, 267 pounds, Trice is a big-edge defender, who dominated in his first year as a full-time starter for the Huskies. He’s a power rusher with great hand usage and a relentless motor.

Round 1, Pick 14: iDL J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

General manager Ryan Poles has emphasized the importance of building the Bears from the inside out and holds true to that with this selection. J.T. Tuimoloau has the ability to play the run and provide production rushing the passer. The Bears need guys who can get after the quarterback, and this will help them keep building toward that.

Bleacher Report

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder has the Bears addressing the trenches with both first-round picks.

Round 1, Pick 10 (via CAR): EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Florida State edge defender Jared Verse took the college football world by storm last year with 48 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks in what was his first season going up against FBS competition. Previously, he was a standout at the University of Albany in the Colonial Athletic Association, earning the conference’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in spring 2021.

Round 1, Pick 11: OT JC Latham, Alabama

Chicago did add right tackle Darnell Wright in the first round last weekend, but they could use another tackle. Braxton Jones was solid as a rookie but did allow seven sacks, per PFF. And he was just a fifth-round pick, so it’s not as if the organization has a lot invested in him. JC Latham is expected to take over as Alabama’s left tackle this season after manning the right side last fall, where he was excellent in pass protection. Latham and Wright would give the Bears two young tackles to protect their young quarterback for years to come.

Draft Kings

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Kings’ Nick Simon has the Bears landing a defensive tackle and wide receiver inside the top 12.

Round 1, Pick 5 (via CAR): DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 12: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Fansided

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Fansided’s Cody Williams has Chicago landing an edge rusher and wide receiver in back-to-back first-round picks.

Round 1, Pick 10 (via CAR): EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

A transfer from Albany, you have to wonder how badly FCS opponents felt after playing against Jared Verse given that he came to Florida State and immediately dominated, despite the jump in competition. Verse returned to the Seminoles instead of declaring in 2023, though, which the Bears are thankful for with this pick. After adding some upside on the defensive line in this year’s draft, they can now get a dominant edge presence, which Verse is as an elite pass-rusher with the ability to win in a variety of ways.

Round 1, Pick 11: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Picking back-to-back thanks to the Panthers trading up to the first pick, the Bears now fill a massive hole on the other side of the ball by getting Justin Fields another weapon, one from his alma mater too. Emeka Egbuka might get overshadowed by Marvin Harrison Jr., but he’s a stud in his own right. The 6-foot-1 pass-catcher had 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns on 74 grabs a year ago. As smooth as they come, he can be a star opposite of D.J. Moore.

NBC Sports Edge

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NBC Sports Edge has the Bears going edge and defensive interior with their first-round picks.

Round 1, Pick 14 (via CAR): EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Round 1, Pick 16: DL Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

