2024 NFL mock draft: Quarterbacks, wide receivers dominate first five picks
The 2024 salary cap is set at $255.4 million.
The Ravens will look drastically different on both sides of the football field after undergoing massive changes in player personnel and the coaching staff.
Eric DeCosta started the off-season with urgency, signing Justin Madubuike, one of the league’s best defensive linemen, to an extension. After inking Madubuike to a deal, Baltimore landed Derrick Henry for two years and $16 million.
However, the Ravens suffered significant free-agent losses. Patrick Queen (Steelers), Geno Stone (Bengals), and Gus Edwards (Chargers) were among eight free agents to sign elsewhere. Baltimore also traded Morgan Moses to the Jets and released Tyus Bowser in a cost-cutting move.
With the second wave of free agency set to begin, we’re reviewing an updated first-round mock draft.
1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers, freeing up Caleb Williams to Chicago.
2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, UNC
With a new ownership group in place, Dan Quinn as head coach and Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, Washington resets with Drake Maye as the quarterback.
3. New England Patriots: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
After signing Jacoby Brissett, the Patriots nab the best wide receiver in America.
4. Arizona Cardinals: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Cardinals covet Marvin Harrison Jr., but they’ll settle for pairing Malik Nabers with Kyler Murray.
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
After trading Keenan Allen and watching Mike Williams sign with the Jets, the Chargers reload with a Pac 12 star.
6. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Alt is a dominant left tackle, and a sure thing at right or left tackle.
7. Tennessee Titans: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Will Levis needs a security blanket at quarterback, and the all-world tight end from Georgia is a game-changing player.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
After landing Kirk Cousins, Raheem Morris improves the Falcons secondary with an elite cornerback.
9. Chicago Bears: Byron Murphy, DT, Texas
After landing their quarterback of the future, the Chicago Bears find a game-changing defensive tackle.
10. New York Jets: Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State
The Jets have gone all-in on protecting Aaron Rodgers, and after adding Tyron Smith and John Simpson, New York lands another talented offensive tackle.
11. Minnesota Vikings: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Minnesota pulls the trigger on life after Kirk Cousins, landing the big fish from LSU.
12.Denver Broncos: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
The Broncos bypass a quarterback for the best cornerback on the board.
13.Las Vegas Raiders: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew in free agency, and he could be the stop-gap for Michigan star signal-caller, J.J. McCarthy.
14.New Orleans Saints: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
The Saints signed Chase Young, and they add another talented pass rusher with big game experience.
15. Indianapolis Colts: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The former Alabama cornerback could help elevate the Colts secondary after the team extended Kenny Moore.
16. Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse, DE, FSU
Mike Macdonald built the Ravens with a stout pass rush and he’ll start to rebuild the Seahawks.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Trevor Lawrence took a beating in 2023 and Doug Pederson adds a powerful asset on the offensive line.
18.Cincinnati Bengals: Jer'Zhan Newton, DI, Illinois
Newton gives the Bengals their most impactful defensive tackle since Geno Atkins.
19. Los Angeles Chargers: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Jim Harbaugh built Michigan up through the trenches, and he’ll rebuild the Chargers with a similar approach.
20.Pittsburgh Steelers: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
After trading for talented quarterbacks, the Steelers land a dynamic cornerback.
21.Miami Dolphins: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Miami continues to fortify their offensive line around franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
22.Philadelphia Eagles: Laiatu Latu, ED, UCLA
The Eagles are looking to trade Haason Reddick, and could have three free agent pass rushers in 2025.
Philadelphia lands the best sack artist in the draft.
23.Vikings: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
After trading up for a quarterback, Minnesota nabs an offensive tackle for added protection.
24.Dallas Cowboys: Graham Barton, OT, Duke
Barton can play multiple positions, and Dallas has a need after Tyron Smith signed with the New York Jets.
25.Green Bay Packers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
The Packers are retooling the offensive line, and they give Jordan Love the best available center in the draft.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Tampa Bay gives Baker Mayfield another dynamic weapon.
27. Arizona Cardinals: Adonai Mitchell, WR , Texas
Jonathan Gannon gives Kyler Murray another dynamic weapon on the outside.
28.Buffalo Bills: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The athletic right tackle could give Buffalo even more depth up-front.
29. Detroit Lions: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Dan Campbell replaces C.J. Gardner-Johnson with an All-Big Ten safety.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
The Georgia pass catcher is athletic enough to pair well with Zay Flowers on the outside.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The top cornerback on the board slips some due to his foot injury, but he lands in the perfect spot.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Braden Fiske, DI, Florida State
The physical, and athletic defensive tackle from Florida State will pair well with the versatile Chris Jones.