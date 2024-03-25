2024 NFL mock draft: Quarterbacks, wide receivers dominate first five picks

With the first wave of NFL free agency over, all eyes around the league will turn toward pro days and one final month-long push toward April’s NFL draft.

Philadelphia has needs, but after a solid start to the free agency process, the first-round pick (No. 22) could be about nagging the best player available or a potential building block in the trenches.

Mock draft season is in full swing, and with Top 30 visits starting to increase, we’re looking at an updated two-round mock for all 32 NFL teams.

1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers, freeing up Caleb Williams to Chicago.

2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass as Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) defends in the first overtime at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With a new ownership group in place, Dan Quinn as head coach and Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, Washington resets with Drake Maye as the quarterback.

3. New England Patriots: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes catch against Michigan defensive back Gemon Green during the first half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

After signing Jacoby Brissett, the Patriots nab the best wide receiver in America.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball during the LSU Tigers Spring Game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK. Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Lsu Spring Football 9612

The Cardinals covet Marvin Harrison Jr., but they’ll settle for pairing Malik Nabers with Kyler Murray.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Nov 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) jumps into he end zone for a touchdown against Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington won 51-33. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After trading Keenan Allen and watching Mike Williams sign with the Jets, the Chargers reload with a Pac 12 star.

6. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end R.J. Oben (94) tries to get past the block of Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Alt is a dominant left tackle, and a sure thing at right or left tackle.

7. Tennessee Titans: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs after a catch during the third quarter as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Will Levis needs a security blanket at quarterback, and the all-world tight end from Georgia is a game-changing player.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Gage Larvadain (10) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

After landing Kirk Cousins, Raheem Morris improves the Falcons secondary with an elite cornerback.

9. Chicago Bears: Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy (DL18) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After landing their quarterback of the future, the Chicago Bears find a game-changing defensive tackle.

10. New York Jets: Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State

Oct 8, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (75) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have gone all-in on protecting Aaron Rodgers, and after adding Tyron Smith and John Simpson, New York lands another talented offensive tackle.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

Minnesota pulls the trigger on life after Kirk Cousins, landing the big fish from LSU.

12.Denver Broncos: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) races up the field with an interception for a touchdown against Kentucky during the second quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Syndication The Tennessean

The Broncos bypass a quarterback for the best cornerback on the board.

13.Las Vegas Raiders: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates a play against Alabama during overtime of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew in free agency, and he could be the stop-gap for Michigan star signal-caller, J.J. McCarthy.

14.New Orleans Saints: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy makes a pass against Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner during the first half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

The Saints signed Chase Young, and they add another talented pass rusher with big game experience.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) breaks up a pass intended for LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 42-28. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The former Alabama cornerback could help elevate the Colts secondary after the team extended Kenny Moore.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse, DE, FSU

Mike Macdonald built the Ravens with a stout pass rush and he’ll start to rebuild the Seahawks.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

Oct 22, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) prepares to block California Golden Bears linebacker Braxten Croteau (52) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence took a beating in 2023 and Doug Pederson adds a powerful asset on the offensive line.

18.Cincinnati Bengals: Jer'Zhan Newton, DI, Illinois

Nov 25, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton (4) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ben Bryant (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Newton gives the Bengals their most impactful defensive tackle since Geno Atkins.

19. Los Angeles Chargers: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) celebrates after a first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh built Michigan up through the trenches, and he’ll rebuild the Chargers with a similar approach.

20.Pittsburgh Steelers: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) smiles after breaking up a pass to South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

After trading for talented quarterbacks, the Steelers land a dynamic cornerback.

21.Miami Dolphins: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Sep 2, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates with offensive lineman JC Latham (65) after scoring against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Miami continues to fortify their offensive line around franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

22.Philadelphia Eagles: Laiatu Latu, ED, UCLA

Sep 9, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) battles against San Diego State Aztecs tight end Mark Redman (81) during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are looking to trade Haason Reddick, and could have three free agent pass rushers in 2025.

Philadelphia lands the best sack artist in the draft.

23.Vikings: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After trading up for a quarterback, Minnesota nabs an offensive tackle for added protection.

24.Dallas Cowboys: Graham Barton, OT, Duke

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Barton can play multiple positions, and Dallas has a need after Tyron Smith signed with the New York Jets.

25.Green Bay Packers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers are retooling the offensive line, and they give Jordan Love the best available center in the draft.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) runs with the ball towards Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean (10) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay gives Baker Mayfield another dynamic weapon.

27. Arizona Cardinals: Adonai Mitchell, WR , Texas

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell goes through drills at Texas Longhorns Football Pro Day at Frank Denius Fields Wednesday March 20, 2024.

Jonathan Gannon gives Kyler Murray another dynamic weapon on the outside.

28.Buffalo Bills: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Oct 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The athletic right tackle could give Buffalo even more depth up-front.

29. Detroit Lions: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) celebrates a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Campbell replaces C.J. Gardner-Johnson with an All-Big Ten safety.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 30: Ladd McConkey #84 of the Georgia Bulldogs scores a touchdown past Conrad Hussey #12 of the Florida State Seminoles in the second quarter during the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Georgia pass catcher is athletic enough to pair well with Zay Flowers on the outside.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (18) in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

The top cornerback on the board slips some due to his foot injury, but he lands in the perfect spot.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Braden Fiske, DI, Florida State

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske (DL07) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The physical, and athletic defensive tackle from Florida State will pair well with the versatile Chris Jones.

33. Carolina Panthers: Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National linebacker Payton Wilson of North Carolina St (11) drills during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

34. New England Patriots: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) throws the ball during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

35. Arizona Cardinals: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) during the first quarter against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

36. Washington Commanders: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones’ defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) knocks out a pass intended to Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the second quarter in the Big-12 football showdown at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Ames, Iowa

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) stiff arms TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Derius Davis (11) in the third quarter of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

38. Tennessee Titans: Chop Robinson, ED, Penn State

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates after sacking Massachusetts quarterback Taisun Phommachanh in the first half of a NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 63-0.

39. Carolina Panthers: Chris Braswell, ED, Alabama

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (LB04) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

40. Washington Commanders: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

ATHENS, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Kamari Lassiter #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a play against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

41. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 30: Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan #77 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

42. Houston Texans: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

43. Atlanta Falcons: Darius Robinson, ED, Missouri

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (DL46) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

44. Las Vegas Raiders: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. #2 of the Missouri Tigers celebrates his interception against the Abilene Christian Wildcats in the third quarter at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

45. New Orleans Saints: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Michael Penix Jr. of Washington (9) throws the ball during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

46. Indianapolis Colts: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson celebrates a play during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024.

47. New York Giants: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) against Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Myles Cole (6) in there first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Adisa Isaac, ED, Penn State

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) pressures and sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) makes a one-handed catch for a first down during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 23, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

50. Philadelphia Eagles: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half in the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Jalyn Phillips (25) disrupts a pass intended for Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

52. Los Angeles Rams: Jonah Elliss, ED, Utah

Oct 14, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) plays against California Golden Bears offensive lineman Everett Johnson (77) in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

Nov 25, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) carries for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

54. Cleveland Browns: Ruke Orhorhoro, DI, Clemson

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) tackles North Carolina State running back Delbert Mimms III (34) during the fourth quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, October 28, 2023.

55. Miami Dolphins: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) evades the Washington Huskies defense during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semi-finals at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 1, 2024. The Huskies won the game over the Texas Longhorns 37-31.

56. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) with the ball during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Marshawn Kneeland, ED, Western Michigan

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland (DL41) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

58. Green Bay Packers: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (72) blocks Connecticut Huskies defensive lineman Lwal Uguak (98) during the first half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

59. Houston Texans: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) runs the ball on a quarterback keeper as Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) attempts a tackle during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

60. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

61. Detroit Lions: Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington

TUCSON, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive end Bralen Trice #8 of the Washington Huskies during the second half of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

62. Baltimore Ravens: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (2) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

63. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathon Brooks, HB, Texas

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs for the first down against TCU Horned Frogs in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, November. 11, 2023, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) runs the ball in the 2022 Alamo Bowl against the Texas Longhorns at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

McMillan is a deep threat who’ll add versatility to the Chiefs pass game.

