2024 NFL mock draft: QBs go 1-2-3-4, trades galore in latest first-round forecast

The 2024 NFL draft is less than three weeks away, and teams are conducting pre-draft visits with prospects as they look to finalize their draft boards.

Our NFL Wire editors are back with another first-round mock draft — and we even included the teams without a first-round pick as they made their top realistic prospect for Day 2.

With the draft just a few weeks out, we had some fun with this mock draft, which features four quarterbacks selected in the first four picks, the Denver Broncos and New York Jets making big swings to trade into the top five and seven total trades in the first round. It’s chaotic, much like the NFL draft itself.

Here are our latest first-round projections, along with the top available prospects for teams without a first-round selection.

