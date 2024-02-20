2024 NFL mock draft: QB run gets Bengals steal in 1st-round projections
Much of what the Cincinnati Bengals might be able to accomplish in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft hinges on the teams in front of them in the official draft order.
On paper, the Bengals might love to add an offensive tackle, pass-rushing help or even a tight end for Joe Burrow’s offense.
But even those perceived needs very much remain in flux, as the team will go about signing their own free agents and doing possible extensions before free agency starts.
February or not, though, it’s always an interesting time to project how the first round might play out, so here’s a look at an updated first-round mock draft.
1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
There’s no reason to think Williams isn’t the top pick, though what the Bears end up doing with Justin Fields is very much worth wondering.
2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
There doesn’t appear to be a long-term option at quarterback in Washington and nothing else is going to happen for the franchise until they figure that out.
3. New England Patriots: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Belichick is gone and the Patriots need to figure out the most important positon in sports before anything else.
4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
It’s easy to sleep on Kyler Murray, but not once he gets the best wideout in college football on his roster.
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The weapons around Justin Herbert might be shifting, so best to invest in a new No. 1.
6. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Giants have many needs, yet falling into the best offensive tackle prospect is a problem 31 other teams would like to have.
7. Tennessee Titans: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
It’s all about protecting No. 1 QB Will Levis from here on out as the rebuild starts in Tennessee.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Yet another weapon for the Falcons, who could be looking at a free agent or trade quarterback addition.
9. Chicago Bears: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
The Montez Sweat trade was a success — now it’s time to bring some heat from the opposite edge, too.
10. New York Jets: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The Jets go nowhere if Aaron Rodgers gets hurt again, so the path is obvious.
11. Minnesota Vikings: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State
More pass-rushing talent for Brian Flores means properly combating yet another quality Green Bay passer.
12. Denver Broncos: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
Underperforming edge rushers in Denver have been a quiet part of the problem.
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Barring a trade up to land a quarterback, taking another premium position in Patrick Mahomes’ division in a no-brainer.
14. New Orleans Saints: JC Latham, OL, Alabama
It looks like the Saints will need starters on both edges, so they get a pro-ready one here.
15. Indianapolis Colts: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
With the offense encouraging, the Colts grab a premium position.
16. Seattle Seahawks: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Seattle goes best player available while setting the stage for a balanced attack.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas
Yet another big investment in the pass rush to counter an AFC loaded with elite passers.
18. Cincinnati Bengals: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
A fan-favorite idea comes true here. Bowers is the No. 1 tight end who makes the offense more diverse because coaches won’t be locked into three wideout sets with Tyler Boyd likely gone.
19. Los Angeles Rams: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Rams can’t go wrong picking pretty much any defensive spot, but trying to nail a tricky corner position makes sense.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
It feels like everything but the line took proper heat last year, but the Steelers have to get better up front.
21. Miami Dolphins: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
Again, an AFC team loading up on versatile pass rush. It’s the only way to keep up.
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
An aging secondary that underperformed last year gets an infusion of talented youth.
23. Houston Texans: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
A first-rounder corner to play opposite Derek Stingley Jr. is the type of move that keeps contention windows wide open.
24. Dallas Cowboys: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Dallas could suffer multiple losses on the line this offseason, so grabbing a BPA makes sense.
25. Green Bay Packers: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Adding to a secondary that already boasts Jaire Alexander is a nice balance of contention and future-minded building.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The future of the Bucs and Mike Evans remains in question, so they go get a guy some consider the borderline top wideout in class.
27. Arizona Cardinals: Graham Barton, OT, Duke
Arizona can’t afford to lose Kyler Murray to injury again, so this is the right spot for an investment.
28. Buffalo Bills: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Who knows what happens with Stefon Diggs and other Bills wideouts this summer, so here’s another weapon for Josh Allen.
29. Detroit Lions: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Versatile depth and playmaking ability make the Detroit defense even better right away.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
With the defense seeming just fine again, the Ravens grab another weapon to stretch defenses with Zay Flowers.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama
The rich get richer, with the 49ers adding a rotational threat and long-term investment here.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Chiefs need reliable wideouts and Coleman can be that in time, plus win jump balls early.