2024 NFL mock draft: QB run gets Bengals steal in 1st-round projections

Much of what the Cincinnati Bengals might be able to accomplish in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft hinges on the teams in front of them in the official draft order.

On paper, the Bengals might love to add an offensive tackle, pass-rushing help or even a tight end for Joe Burrow’s offense.

But even those perceived needs very much remain in flux, as the team will go about signing their own free agents and doing possible extensions before free agency starts.

February or not, though, it’s always an interesting time to project how the first round might play out, so here’s a look at an updated first-round mock draft.

1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no reason to think Williams isn’t the top pick, though what the Bears end up doing with Justin Fields is very much worth wondering.

2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

There doesn’t appear to be a long-term option at quarterback in Washington and nothing else is going to happen for the franchise until they figure that out.

3. New England Patriots: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Syndication: USA TODAY

Belichick is gone and the Patriots need to figure out the most important positon in sports before anything else.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

It’s easy to sleep on Kyler Murray, but not once he gets the best wideout in college football on his roster.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

The weapons around Justin Herbert might be shifting, so best to invest in a new No. 1.

6. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have many needs, yet falling into the best offensive tackle prospect is a problem 31 other teams would like to have.

7. Tennessee Titans: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s all about protecting No. 1 QB Will Levis from here on out as the rebuild starts in Tennessee.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another weapon for the Falcons, who could be looking at a free agent or trade quarterback addition.

9. Chicago Bears: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Montez Sweat trade was a success — now it’s time to bring some heat from the opposite edge, too.

10. New York Jets: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets go nowhere if Aaron Rodgers gets hurt again, so the path is obvious.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

More pass-rushing talent for Brian Flores means properly combating yet another quality Green Bay passer.

12. Denver Broncos: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Underperforming edge rushers in Denver have been a quiet part of the problem.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Barring a trade up to land a quarterback, taking another premium position in Patrick Mahomes’ division in a no-brainer.

14. New Orleans Saints: JC Latham, OL, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like the Saints will need starters on both edges, so they get a pro-ready one here.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

With the offense encouraging, the Colts grab a premium position.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle goes best player available while setting the stage for a balanced attack.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another big investment in the pass rush to counter an AFC loaded with elite passers.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A fan-favorite idea comes true here. Bowers is the No. 1 tight end who makes the offense more diverse because coaches won’t be locked into three wideout sets with Tyler Boyd likely gone.

19. Los Angeles Rams: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams can’t go wrong picking pretty much any defensive spot, but trying to nail a tricky corner position makes sense.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

It feels like everything but the line took proper heat last year, but the Steelers have to get better up front.

21. Miami Dolphins: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Again, an AFC team loading up on versatile pass rush. It’s the only way to keep up.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

An aging secondary that underperformed last year gets an infusion of talented youth.

23. Houston Texans: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

A first-rounder corner to play opposite Derek Stingley Jr. is the type of move that keeps contention windows wide open.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas could suffer multiple losses on the line this offseason, so grabbing a BPA makes sense.

25. Green Bay Packers: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Adding to a secondary that already boasts Jaire Alexander is a nice balance of contention and future-minded building.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The future of the Bucs and Mike Evans remains in question, so they go get a guy some consider the borderline top wideout in class.

27. Arizona Cardinals: Graham Barton, OT, Duke

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona can’t afford to lose Kyler Murray to injury again, so this is the right spot for an investment.

28. Buffalo Bills: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Who knows what happens with Stefon Diggs and other Bills wideouts this summer, so here’s another weapon for Josh Allen.

29. Detroit Lions: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Syndication: Journal-Courier

Versatile depth and playmaking ability make the Detroit defense even better right away.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

With the defense seeming just fine again, the Ravens grab another weapon to stretch defenses with Zay Flowers.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The rich get richer, with the 49ers adding a rotational threat and long-term investment here.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs need reliable wideouts and Coleman can be that in time, plus win jump balls early.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire