2024 NFL mock draft: Full 7-round projections for the Bucs

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing, and the results could have a significant impact on what happens when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around at the end of next month.

Just like every other team in the league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a close eye on this week’s action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, as they continue to lock in their draft board.

The Bucs are currently set to have six selections in this year’s draft, and are also projected to receive a seventh-round compensatory selection, which would give them seven picks altogether. They have plenty of needs to fill, and since most of their salary cap space will be spent trying to keep their own free agents, they’ll need to fill those needs with this draft class.

Here’s an updated look at how all seven rounds could turn out for the Bucs:

1st Round (No. 26 overall): OL Graham Barton, Duke

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs need upgrades at both left guard and center, so why not spend their top pick on a guy who can play either position?

Barton can actually line up anywhere on the offensive line, and though the majority of his experience is at tackle, his best fit at the next level will be inside. Whether he ends up at center or guard, he would be an ideal fit for Tampa Bay, and it’s unlikely he’d make it to their second-round pick.

2nd Round (No. 57 overall): S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The last time the Bucs spent a second-round pick on a Golden Gopher safety, it worked out pretty well.

It’s unfair to assume that Nubin will follow in Antoine Winfield Jr.’s footsteps as a first-team All-Pro, but he’s got the same versatility and playmaking instincts that have made Winfield arguably the best safety in the game right now. Nubin is an absolute ballhawk in coverage, and brings just as much value in the box as a run defender.

3rd Round (No. 89 overall): EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

As expected, the Bucs are moving on from veteran Shaq Barrett this offseason, and they’ve already declined the fifth-year option for 2021 first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

That leaves them in search of a long-term solution opposite rookie sensation YaYa Diaby at outside linebacker, and an early pick should be spent in that direction. Isaac played in the shadow of Chop Robinson in Happy Valley, but he’s a talented edge defender in his own right, and has the skill set to be a fantastic fit in Todd Bowles’ defense.

4th Round (No. 126 overall): LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Devin White will be playing elsewhere next season, and even if Lavonte David returns, it’ll be on another one-year deal at 34 years old.

Tampa Bay still has plenty of faith in young linebackers like K.J. Britt and SirVocea Dennis, but they’ll need to bolster that unit at some point on draft weekend. Wallace has the size, athleticism, range and physicality to immediately upgrade the Bucs’ depth at the position, with the potential to develop into a quality starter.

6th Round (No. 203 overall): RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

Syndication: Argus Leader

Rachaad White has become a valuable playmaker in the backfield, but he’s more of a finesse back, and the Bucs need to find a change-of-pace runner who brings some size and power to their ground game.

Just shy of 220 pounds, Davis is one of the more underrated backs in this year’s class, and he’d provide some much-needed thunder to the White’s lightning, balancing out Tampa Bay’s offensive backfield and improving their short-yardage game.

7th Round (No. 244 overall) CB Jarius Monroe, Tulane

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay has a solid top four on the cornerback depth chart (Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis III, Zyon McCollum, Christian Izien), but injuries have been a problem at the position, so they need to keep reloading their depth behind those starters.

Monroe is flying under the radar at the moment, but he’s got the size and length to be an ideal fit for what the Bucs covet at the position, and he could prove to be a bargain if he ends up maximizing those physical tools at the next level.

*7th Round (No. 255 overall): WR Hayden Hatten, Idaho

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Licht spent a Day 3 pick on a lesser-known receiver prospect from a smaller school back in 2018, and while Justin Watson made a bigger impact in Kansas City than he did in Tampa Bay, Hatten brings a similar skill set to the table.

He was highly productive for the Vandals, and could make an immediate impact on special teams while working to develop into a valuable role player in the passing game.

*projected compensatory selection

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire