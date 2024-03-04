2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round post-NFL Combine predictions for the Eagles

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is a wrap, and the results could significantly impact what happens when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around at the end of next month.

Like every team in the league, the Philadelphia Eagles closely watched this week’s action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as they lock in their draft board.

Philadelphia currently set to have six selections in this year’s draft, and are also projected to receive four compensatory selections, which would give them ten altogether.

Here’s an updated look at how all seven rounds could turn out for the Eagles via the PFF Mock Draft simulator.

RD1: Pick 22 -- Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (18)

McKinstry was a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide and, over the last two seasons, established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the entire country. With 22 pass breakups and an interception over two seasons, McKinstry has shown excellent growth as a defender and could be an all-pro level player at the next level, given his physical traits.

Update:

According to multiple reports, medical tests at the NFL Combine revealed a Jones fracture in his right foot.

Source confirms that a Jones fracture was discovered in the right foot of Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry during his medicals at the Combine yesterday. He plans to workout at Pro Day on March 20th and then undergo surgery afterward. (@RapSheet first) — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 1, 2024

McKinstry skipped the on-field workouts at the combine, but he is expected to workout during his Pro Day on March 20 before he undergoes surgery ahead of the NFL draft in April, according to reports.

That timetable would put McKinstry on track to be ready in time for training camp later this summer.

Rd2: Pick 51 --Edgerrin Cooper, LB Texas A&M

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) attempts a tackle

Cooper ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the combine, and the 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds Texas A&M linebacker is just what the doctor ordered for Philadelphia.

A consensus All-American, Cooper led the SEC. with 17 tackles for loss. Cooper finished 2023 with 83 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as part of top-25 scoring defense.

“Flies to the football, diagnoses quickly like he’s shot out of a cannon, gets sacks off the edge,” ESPN’s Kiper said on First Draft. “DJ Durkin, former coordinator, moved around him, had him off the edge getting after [Jalen] Milroe, [Jayden] Daniels, all the quarterbacks. He’s out of the Louisiana prep ranks. Did a heck of a job there. Length – 6-3 with really long arms. … Length for an off-ball linebacker, when you talk about 6-3 with these incredibly long arms and wingspan, what does that do? You get a finger on a pass.

Rd2: Pick 54 --Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) makes a one-handed catch for a first down

The Florida Gators star models his game after Amari Cooper, and the smooth route-runner didn’t disappoint during his NFL combine workouts.

Prior to arriving in Gainseville, Pearsall spent three seasons at Arizona State University, logging 61 receptions for 794 yards and five touchdowns. His best season at ASU was the 2021 season when he caught 48 passes for 580 yards and four touchdowns.

He then transferred to Florida and spent two seasons with the Gators, totaling 98 receptions for 1,626 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rd3: Pick 97

Eagles trade pick 97 overall in the draft to the Colts for pick 118 (4th round) in the 2024 draft, and pick 193 (6th round).

Rd4: pick 118 --Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) drops back in coverage during an NCAA college football game

Another Georgia defender could give some fans and experts pause, but Smith is a Philadelphia native, and natural fit for Vic Fangio’s scheme.

Smith led Georgia in tackles with 70 and interceptions with 4 last season. Playing the STAR position for the Bulldogs, Smith also had 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks for the Bulldogs.

Smith could become the first Imhotep draft selection since 2021, when Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney was picked by Washington in the seventh round.

Rd5: Pick 160 -- Dylan Laube ,HB, New Hampshire

University of New Hampshire junior Dylan Laube runs against Holy Cross in the second round of the FCS playoffs, Dec. 3, 2022 in Worcester.

A talented dual-threat player, Laube was a small school prospect who displayed his talent at the Senior Bowl and could be a player to watch.

Laube rushed for 2,773 yards and 29 touchdowns on 556 carries throughout his 46 career appearances, and in 2023, the New Hampshire product produced 749 rushing yards and 699 receiving yards last season, totaling 1,448 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He could add talent to multiple positions, including special teams.

Rd5: Pick 170 -- Drake Nugent, C ,Michigan

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Drake Nugent (60) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game

Nugent started in all 15 games for Michigan in 2023, just one of three offensive linemen to do so, joining left guard Trevor Keegan and tackle/guard Karsen Barnhart. He helped the Wolverines post a perfect 15-0 record and win the national championship. They won the Big Ten for the third straight season.

The 6-foot-2, 301-pounder was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media, playing on a Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive line. He was a finalist for the Rimington Award, handed out to the nation’s top center, and was the Wolverines’ offensive player of the week on five different occasions.

Rd5: Pick 171 --Jalen Sundell, OT, North Dakota State

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State offensive lineman Jalen Sundell (OL66) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine

In 2023, he was named to the All-Missouri Valley first team, AFCA FCS All-American first team, and Stats Perform FCS All-American Third Team.

He became the 15th Bison to be named to the aforementioned Shrine Bowl in November.

OL Jalen Sundell on NDSU’s developmental program and offensive system getting him pro ready. #FCS pic.twitter.com/DVu3EDhybm — Sam Herder (@SamHerderFCS) March 2, 2024

The 6-foot-5 Maryville, Mo. native played in 57 games and started 40 games in a row.

Rd5: Pick 178 --Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU

Former LSU and Navarre High School DL Jordan Jefferson (99) engages National Team offensive lineman former Wisconsin OL Tanor Bortolini (63) during the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

The younger brother of Vikings star pass catcher Justin Jefferson, Jordan played 1 season at LSU after transferring from West Virginia, where he appeared in 42 games.

“Jefferson has a proportional frame with good upper-body thickness. His game against Alabama was discouraging, as he was often overwhelmed at the point of attack by the size and power of the Crimson Tide,” said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein. “However, it is hard to ignore his first-step quickness and ability to shoot into the backfield as a run-play disruptor. Teams will need to invest the time to get him stronger and to improve his take-on technique. He might be worth a draft and stash for one-gapping teams willing to put developmental work into him.”

After performing on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Jefferson received a prospect grade of 5.95, according to NFL Network. That puts Jefferson as an “average backup or special-teamer,” according to the stats.

Rd6: pick 196 -- Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive back Jaylin Simpson of Auburn (36) battle for a pass during practice

A safety who started his career at cornerback, Simpson had 36 total tackles, 28 of which were solo, and 1.5 tackles for loss, totaling 4 yards in 2023.

Simpson played cornerback in 32 previous games for Auburn before switching to safety following several injuries down the stretch of the 2022 season.

Simpson had four interceptions in his first five games of the 2023 campaign —one of which he returned for a touchdown. With a fumble recovery against UMass, Simpson led the Tigers with five takeaways on the season.

He was named a midseason All-American by the Associated Press, and this week he was named second team All-SEC by the league’s coaches.

Rd7: pick 240 -- Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

Sep 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls linebacker Jordan Magee (6) reacts after a tackle

The only Temple Owls prospect at the combine, Magee could be the perfect late-round pick for the Eagles after his performance in Indianapolis. A first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2023, Magee finished his Owls career with 235 career tackles (31 for losses), 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception over five seasons.

Magee ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash (fifth fastest) with a 1.54 split (tied for best), jumped 10 feet, 4 inches in the broad jump (tied for third), and leaped 35½ inches in the vertical jump (tied for fourth).

Magee showcased excellent change-of-direction ability and could replace Shaun Bradley on the roster.

