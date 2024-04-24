2024 NFL mock draft: Four QBs go at the top, OT run shakes up first round

The 2024 NFL draft starts tomorrow and there feels like there is more up in the air than normal in this class. It’s not that no one knows mostly which players should go in the first round, but there a lot of ways the board can fall.

A lot of it is riding on how the quarterback dominoes and how the offensive tackle class end up falling. There are a lot of tackles and wide receivers, and people have them rated completely differently.

Here is our final full first round mock draft, featuring some surprising trade action:

