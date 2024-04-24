2024 NFL mock draft: Final first-round projections with major trades up top

The 2024 NFL draft is just days away, where teams are finalizing their draft boards before things kick off in Detroit on April 25.

There are plenty of storylines to monitor heading into the first round, including how the run of quarterbacks unfolds. At this point, it’s all but official that the Chicago Bears will draft Caleb Williams at first overall. After that, everything’s on the table — what the Washington Commanders decide, quarterback-needy teams looking to move up and teams looking to trade up for other premium talent.

We’re unveiling our seventh and final NFL Wires mock draft of the 2024 offseason. Our editors made player selections for all 32 picks in the first round. Here are the results.

