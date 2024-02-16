2024 NFL mock draft: Falcons, Bears, Commanders find new QBs

The 2024 NFL draft will kick off on April 25 in Detroit, Michigan, and end on April 27. With a handful of potential first-round quarterback prospects, it should be one of the more exciting drafts that we’ve seen in a few years. The class is filled with offensive talent at the skill positions and in the trenches.

Defensively, there are some intriguing options at edge rusher and defensive back. In our latest first-round mock projection, we have the Bears, Commanders, Falcons and Raiders drafting new quarterbacks, with a few trades thrown in for good measure.

Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams - USC

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels - LSU

LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels (5) — Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - OSU

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons: QB Drake Maye - UNC (Trade with Cardinals)

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers: TE Brock Bowers - Georgia

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants: WR Malik Nabers - LSU

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans: OL Joe Alt - Notre Dame

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals: WR Rome Odunze - Washington (Trade with Falcons)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears: EDGE Laiatu Latu - UCLA

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

New York Jets: OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings: Dallas Turner - Alabama

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos: QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders: CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints: OL Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts: CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Jared Verse - FSU

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars: OL Jackson Powers-Johnson - Oregon

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals: OL J.C. Latham - Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Los Angeles Rams: CB Nate Wiggins - Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins: DL Jer'Zhan Newton - Illinois

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans: DL Byron Murphy - Texas

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys: CB Ennis Rakestraw - Missouri

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs: WR Brian Thomas - LSU (Trade with Packers)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Tyler Guyton - Oklahoma

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals: OL Troy Fautanu - Washington

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills: OL Amarius Mims - Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions: EDGE Darius Robinson - Missouri

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders: QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington (Trade with Ravens)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers: OL Jordan Morgan - Arizona

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers: CB Kamari Lassiter - Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire