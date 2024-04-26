2024 NFL mock draft: Day 2 projections for the Ravens

Day One of the 2024 NFL draft is in the books, and it was a historic night. Six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks, and 23 offensive players were selected, the most ever.

Baltimore was able to land one of the top cornerbacks on the board without trading up. The Ravens still have eight picks, including two on Day 2, with a pick in Round 2 and another selection in Round three.

With the second and third rounds quickly approaching, here’s an updated Day 2 prediction for Baltimore.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire