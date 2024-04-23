2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos trade for QB Dak Prescott

In Touchdown Wire’s latest NFL mock draft, the Dallas Cowboys trade their star quarterback, Dak Prescott, to the Denver Broncos for their 12th pick, allowing the Broncos to have a franchise QB and draft edge rusher Dallas Turner with the 24th pick.

“So. Now that the Broncos have Dak Prescott under center, it’s time for general manager George Paton to address another roster issue, and that’s the lack of edge talent at the highest level,” Doug Farrar and Jeff Risdon wrote on Touchdown Wire. “Taking Dallas Turner with the 24th pick would certainly solve that problem to a degree.”

Farrar and Risdon believe that he could be a great asset to the Bronco’s defense due to Turner’s production last season as a part of the Alabama defensive front. A comparison to Brian Burns would make Denver head coach Sean Payton smile.

“Last season, Turner had 11 sacks and 53 total pressures for the Crimson Tide, and he projects well as an ideal speed-rusher with the quickness and bend to beat tackles around the arc in multiple ways. At his peak, I would compare Turner to Brian Burns (formerly of the Carolina Panthers, now with the New York Giants) as that super-flexible speed end who can just blow things up in the passing game.”

Although this is hypothetical, the above scenario is plausible. We’ll find out what draft days holds on Thursday.

