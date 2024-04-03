2024 NFL mock draft: Bills move up for top WR after trading Stefon Diggs

We’re still a few weeks away from the 2024 NFL draft, but we already have another blockbuster trade that could have a massive impact on this year’s first round.

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a trade that will send star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, with multiple draft picks changing hands, including a second-round pick in the 2025 draft heading to the Bills.

Buffalo already needed a top wide receiver prospect to replace Gabe Davis and pair with Diggs, but now they need an immediate No. 1 target to replace him instead. That could have them contemplating a bold move up the draft board to land one of the elite pass-catchers in this year’s loaded class.

Here’s a fresh look at how this year’s first round could turn out, taking this big trade into consideration:

*projected trade

