2024 NFL mock draft: Big QB trade shakes up post-free agency forecast

The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books, which featured plenty of noteworthy signings, releases and trades that will have big implications moving forward.

But the fun has only just started, as we’re about one month away from the 2024 NFL draft, which is shaping up to be an intriguing one. With all of the big moves going down in free agency, things are starting to become more clear at quarterback; most notably, which teams are primed to trade up and try to land a top prospect.

Following free agency, we thought it would be the perfect time to unveil another first-round mock draft taking into account the recent moves around the league. Our NFL Wire editors made their selections for the first round, which features plenty of quarterback movement and several trades — including one team making a big move up into the top five to land a quarterback.

