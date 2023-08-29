New 2024 NFL mock draft has Bears drafting two Ohio State players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Recently, The Athletic dropped a "way too early" mock draft for the 2024 NFL draft.

With it, they projected the Bears' win total for this season to land at "5.7 wins," giving them the second pick in the draft. While Bears fans might not agree with that projection, they'll love the result for the future of the team.

The mock draft slates the Bears taking Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the second pick.

"Justin Fields’ final receiving corps at Ohio State was one of the most talented college football has seen in years: Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jameson Williams," Nick Baumgardner and Diante Lee wrote. "Harrison, whom Fields missed by one year, already has been better in college than any of those current NFL players. Bears fans aren’t going to love this win total, but they will love the idea of landing this guy."

Harrison Jr. is far and away the most highly-touted wide receiver recruit in the country. His 6-foot-3 frame gives him a shot at any ball, and his numbers are impeccable. He finished with 1,234 receiving yards (sixth in NCAA) and 14 touchdowns last season (fourth in NCAA).

Should the likes of Chase Claypool or Darnell Mooney not work out for the Bears, they could use one of their two first-round selections to find an elite receiver to pair with DJ Moore.

For their second first-round pick, the mock draft has them slotted with the eighth pick in the draft. They project the Panthers to win "7.3 games" this season, earning the Bears another top-10 selection.

With the No. 8 pick, the Bears select J.T. Tuimoloau, an edge from Ohio State.

"The Bears should be in a very good spot next spring, perhaps not unlike what Detroit just enjoyed. The 2024 first-round pick they acquired from Carolina this year (so the Panthers could take Bryce Young) might land even higher than this slot. For now, we’ve got GM Ryan Poles selecting the draft’s best non-QB (Harrison) and a high-floor pass rusher with room to grow."

It's no secret the Bears neglected their need for an elite pass rusher this offseason; not just in the draft, but in free agency, too. They signed Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year deal, but he's not a game-changer at his position. He's solid, consistent, and hasn't had a year with under eight sacks.

But, based on how valuable pass rushers are in today's game, the Bears need a top-tier player on the edge. Whether that's Tuimoloau, or not, they need to address that area of the roster in the future.

Tuimoloau has recorded seven sacks in 24 games of college football. He also has 15 tackles for loss and 45 tackles on the edge.

How would you grade this draft for the Bears?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.