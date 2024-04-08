2024 NFL Mock Draft: The Athletic has Colts selecting ‘explosive’ pass rusher

The Colts bypass the cornerback and receiver positions in the first round of a new mock draft from The Athletic to select Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse.

In the mock draft, Nick Baumgardner acknowledges that edge rusher isn’t a top need for the Colts – although it is a need – but with how the board fell, he thought this was the best route for the Colts to go.

“Corner is a more pressing need for the Colts — but if the top two are gone, the second-best edge would be a fine consolation prize. The Colts are still deciding on Kwity Paye’s fifth-year option, and Verse’s traits will definitely intrigue Chris Ballard. Wide receiver is another possibility here.”

Verse measures in at nearly 6-4 and weighs 254 pounds. He posted a Relative Athletic Score of 9.60, which was the third-highest among all edge rushers, and included a 4.58-second 40-yard dash along with elite vertical and broad jump numbers.

Verse has played 1,702 career snaps, but the 2023 season was by far his most disruptive. After recording 36 pressures in 2021 (which was spent at Albany University) and 2022 (with Florida State), Verse tallied 62 pressures in 2023, along with 11 sacks, according to PFF.

Those 62 pressures from Verse were the fifth-most last season among edge rushers. He would also tie for third in pass rush win rate, and for what it’s worth, he ranked 124th in PFF’s run defense grade.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman recently went through his own mock draft and provided intel from coaches on the prospects along the way. Here is what one coach had to say about Verse:

“He’s very physical. He gets after people in the run game. Has some mitts and uses those hands well. He’s an explosive athlete and has good burst. Plays like he’s always trying to prove he belongs in big-time football.”

The Colts were able to finish fifth in sacks last season, but they were also 22nd in pressure rate. This means that they were converting a high number of their pressure opportunities into sacks–something that may not be sustainable in the new season. More consistency in getting after the quarterback is needed.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire