2024 NFL mock draft: 3 QBs are selected in Round 1, Ravens land a dynamic WR
The Ravens are heading into an uncertain offseason with an MVP quarterback, a shrinking Super Bowl window, and five of the top free agents in the NFL.
Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have started the journey of retooling a roster that is in flux and set to see significant changes at offensive tackle, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, and cornerback, among other positions.
Justin Madubuike’s contract allows the Ravens to approach the draft from the best player available approach.
With a massive week of free agency discussions set to begin, we’re projecting the first and second rounds of April’s NFL draft for all 32 teams.
Chicago Bears -Round 1 Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC
Chicago resets the clock on a rookie quarterback contract and lands a player just as talented as Justin Fields.
Washington Commanders--Round 1 Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina
Kliff Kingsbury has worked with Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), Kyler Murray (Cardinals), and Caleb Williams (USC).
He’ll now lead Drake Maye to the promise land with Washington.
New England Patriots --ROUND 1 Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State
Jerod Mayo gets his next quarterback the best, ready-made weapon in college football.
Arizona Cardinals ---Round 1 pick 4 WR Malik Nabers, LSU
The Cardinals miss out on Marvin Harrison Jr., but still land a prize in former LSU All-American, Malik Nabers.
Los Angeles Chargers -Round 1 pick 5 Joe Alt T Notre Dame
Justin Herbert is the franchise quarterback, and Jim Harbaugh lands an All-American from Notre Dame.
New York Giants -- ROUND 1 Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington
Daniel Jones can be impactful when healthy, and the Giants land an elite pass catcher.
Tennessee Titans-- ROUND 1 Pick 7 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo
The Titans get the draft’s best coverguy.
Atlanta Falcons --ROUND 1 Pick 8 Byron Murphy II DI Texas
The monster defensive tackle from Texas becomes a mainstay for Raheem Morris’s first defense in Atlanta.
Chicago Bears--ROUND 1 Pick 9 Brock Bowers TE Georgia
The Bears land Caleb Williams at No. 1, and then land the draft’s most versatile weapon.
New York Jets --ROUND 1 Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga T Oregon State
Aaron Donald needs to be protected and the Jets land the top offensive tackle to replace Mehki Becton.
Minnesota Vikings --ROUND 1 Pick 11 Jer'Zhan Newton DI Illinois
If Kirk Cousins returns, Minnesota can start to rebuild an aging defense.
Denver Broncos --ROUND 1 Pick 12 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa
Denver lands a top cornerback to pair with Patrick Surtain II.
Las Vegas Raiders --ROUND 1 Pick 13 Troy Fautanu T Washington
The Raiders are looking to land a quarterback in free agency and retool at the offensive tackle spot in the draft.
New Orleans Saints --ROUND 1 Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu T Penn State
Derek Carr is returning to New Orleans, and gets an elite left tackle as a present.
Indianapolis Colts --ROUND 1 Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama
The AFC South is ripe with elite pass catchers, and Shane Steichen’s team gets a dawg at cornerback.
Seattle Seahawks --ROUND 1 Pick 16 Dallas Turner ED Alabama
Mike Macdonald left a record setting defense in Baltimore to build his own monster unit in Seattle. He begins the journey with a versatile edge rusher from Alabama.
Jacksonville Jaguars --ROUND 1 Pick 17 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson
Wiggins ran one of the fastest times at the combine, and the former Clemson star joins a revamped, but talented Jaguars defense.
Bengals --ROUND 1 Pick 18 JC Latham T Alabama
Joe Burrow is returning from an injury and gets an elite offensive tackle to help avoid a repeat.
Los Angeles Rams --ROUND 1 Pick 19 Jayden Daniels QB LSU
Daniels somehow slides in the draft, and Sean McVay gets his quarterback of the future.
Pittsburgh Steelers --ROUND 1 Pick 20 Amarius Mims T Georgia
The Steelers are looking to land a big-named quarterback this offseason, and they’ll add an elite offensive tackle to the fold for protection.
Miami Dolphins --ROUND 1 Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson C Oregon
The Dolphins add a versatile center from Oregon who can slide down and play offensive guard in a pinch.
Philadelphia Eagles -- ROUND 1 Pick 22 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota
The Eagles have two safeties on the roster after releasing Kevin Byard and the ballhawk from Minnesota would bring some stability and big-plays to the secondary.
Houston Texans --ROUND 1 Pick 23 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia
DeMeco Ryans gets the Offensive Rookie of the Year a perfect weapon to help carve up defenses from the slot, while Nico Collins draws all the attention on the outside.
Dallas Cowboys --ROUND 1 Pick 24 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU
An already dynamic passing offense adds a deep threat for quarterback Dak Prescott.
Green Bay Packers --ROUND 1 Pick 25 Jared Verse ED Florida State
Green Bay already has a star pass rusher in Rashan Gary, and new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley gets a premium pass rusher opposite Gary.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers --ROUND 1 Pick 26 Laiatu Latu ED UCLA
The Buccaneers are losing Shaq Barrett and Latu has been all-world the past two years at UCLA.
Arizona Cardinals --Pick 27 Graham Barton OT Duke
Arizona is building around quarterback Kyler Murray and they get an elite talent who can play multiple positions.
Buffalo Bills-ROUND 1 Pick 28 Tyler Guyton T Oklahoma
Buffalo still has a Super Bowl window with Josh Allen at quarterback and the Bills land an athletic marvel to plug in at right tackle.
Detroit Lions --ROUND 1 Pick 29 T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State
ROUND 1 Pick 30 Troy Franklin WR Oregon
Odell Beckham and Devin Duvernay are among a handful of free agents, and Eric DeCosta lands another big play threat opposite Zay Flowers.
San Francisco 49ers --ROUND 1 Pick 31 Mike Sainristil CB Michigan
The 49ers don’t have many weak spots, but they have a need for another lockdown cornerback opposite Charvarius Ward.
Kansas City Chiefs -- ROUND 1 Pick 32 Chris Braswell ED Alabama
The Chiefs just made Chris Jones the highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history, and they land him another running-mate.
Carolina Panthers --ROUND 2 Pick 33 Zach Frazier C West Virginia
New England Patriots --ROUND 2 Pick 34 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan
With Mac Jones traded to the Jaguars, Jerod Mayo restarts with a national champion.