2024 NFL mock draft: 3 QBs are selected in Round 1, Ravens land a dynamic WR

The Ravens are heading into an uncertain offseason with an MVP quarterback, a shrinking Super Bowl window, and five of the top free agents in the NFL.

Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have started the journey of retooling a roster that is in flux and set to see significant changes at offensive tackle, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, and cornerback, among other positions.

Justin Madubuike’s contract allows the Ravens to approach the draft from the best player available approach.

With a massive week of free agency discussions set to begin, we’re projecting the first and second rounds of April’s NFL draft for all 32 teams.

Chicago Bears -Round 1 Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago resets the clock on a rookie quarterback contract and lands a player just as talented as Justin Fields.

Washington Commanders--Round 1 Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina

Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Kliff Kingsbury has worked with Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), Kyler Murray (Cardinals), and Caleb Williams (USC).

He’ll now lead Drake Maye to the promise land with Washington.

New England Patriots --ROUND 1 Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State

Jerod Mayo gets his next quarterback the best, ready-made weapon in college football.

Arizona Cardinals ---Round 1 pick 4 WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball during the LSU Tigers Spring Game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK. Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Lsu Spring Football 9612

The Cardinals miss out on Marvin Harrison Jr., but still land a prize in former LSU All-American, Malik Nabers.

Los Angeles Chargers -Round 1 pick 5 Joe Alt T Notre Dame

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end R.J. Oben (94) tries to get past the block of Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert is the franchise quarterback, and Jim Harbaugh lands an All-American from Notre Dame.

New York Giants -- ROUND 1 Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Daniel Jones can be impactful when healthy, and the Giants land an elite pass catcher.

Tennessee Titans-- ROUND 1 Pick 7 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Gage Larvadain (10) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans get the draft’s best coverguy.

Atlanta Falcons --ROUND 1 Pick 8 Byron Murphy II DI Texas

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrates after a play during the second quarter in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The monster defensive tackle from Texas becomes a mainstay for Raheem Morris’s first defense in Atlanta.

Chicago Bears--ROUND 1 Pick 9 Brock Bowers TE Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs after a catch during the third quarter as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

The Bears land Caleb Williams at No. 1, and then land the draft’s most versatile weapon.

New York Jets --ROUND 1 Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga T Oregon State

Oct 8, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (75) blocks during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald needs to be protected and the Jets land the top offensive tackle to replace Mehki Becton.

Minnesota Vikings --ROUND 1 Pick 11 Jer'Zhan Newton DI Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, IL – NOVEMBER 12: Devin Mockobee #45 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs the ball against Jer’Zhan Newton #4 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

If Kirk Cousins returns, Minnesota can start to rebuild an aging defense.

Denver Broncos --ROUND 1 Pick 12 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Cam Johnson (14) tries to catch a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) defends during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Denver lands a top cornerback to pair with Patrick Surtain II.

Las Vegas Raiders --ROUND 1 Pick 13 Troy Fautanu T Washington

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders are looking to land a quarterback in free agency and retool at the offensive tackle spot in the draft.

New Orleans Saints --ROUND 1 Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu T Penn State

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 30: Olumuyiwa Fashanu #74 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on September 30, 2023 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Derek Carr is returning to New Orleans, and gets an elite left tackle as a present.

Indianapolis Colts --ROUND 1 Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) celebrates after an incomplete pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC South is ripe with elite pass catchers, and Shane Steichen’s team gets a dawg at cornerback.

Seattle Seahawks --ROUND 1 Pick 16 Dallas Turner ED Alabama

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after a sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Macdonald left a record setting defense in Baltimore to build his own monster unit in Seattle. He begins the journey with a versatile edge rusher from Alabama.

Jacksonville Jaguars --ROUND 1 Pick 17 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (20) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Antoine Green (3) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Wiggins ran one of the fastest times at the combine, and the former Clemson star joins a revamped, but talented Jaguars defense.

Bengals --ROUND 1 Pick 18 JC Latham T Alabama

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham (65) celebrates with a cow bell in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Joe Burrow is returning from an injury and gets an elite offensive tackle to help avoid a repeat.

Los Angeles Rams --ROUND 1 Pick 19 Jayden Daniels QB LSU

Quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

Daniels somehow slides in the draft, and Sean McVay gets his quarterback of the future.

Pittsburgh Steelers --ROUND 1 Pick 20 Amarius Mims T Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are looking to land a big-named quarterback this offseason, and they’ll add an elite offensive tackle to the fold for protection.

Miami Dolphins --ROUND 1 Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson C Oregon

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon (58) sets up a play during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins add a versatile center from Oregon who can slide down and play offensive guard in a pinch.

Philadelphia Eagles -- ROUND 1 Pick 22 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Ryan Selig (33) and Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) celebrate a defensive stop during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

The Eagles have two safeties on the roster after releasing Kevin Byard and the ballhawk from Minnesota would bring some stability and big-plays to the secondary.

Houston Texans --ROUND 1 Pick 23 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a catch and runs for touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

DeMeco Ryans gets the Offensive Rookie of the Year a perfect weapon to help carve up defenses from the slot, while Nico Collins draws all the attention on the outside.

Dallas Cowboys --ROUND 1 Pick 24 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU

Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) runs with the ball towards Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean (10) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

An already dynamic passing offense adds a deep threat for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Green Bay Packers --ROUND 1 Pick 25 Jared Verse ED Florida State

Oct 28, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) tries to evade Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Spencer Clapp (52) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay already has a star pass rusher in Rashan Gary, and new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley gets a premium pass rusher opposite Gary.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers --ROUND 1 Pick 26 Laiatu Latu ED UCLA

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National edge Laiatu Latu of Ucla (15) battles for position during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers are losing Shaq Barrett and Latu has been all-world the past two years at UCLA.

Arizona Cardinals --Pick 27 Graham Barton OT Duke

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona is building around quarterback Kyler Murray and they get an elite talent who can play multiple positions.

Buffalo Bills-ROUND 1 Pick 28 Tyler Guyton T Oklahoma

Oct 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo still has a Super Bowl window with Josh Allen at quarterback and the Bills land an athletic marvel to plug in at right tackle.

Detroit Lions --ROUND 1 Pick 29 T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones’ defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) knocks out a pass intended to Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the second quarter in the Big-12 football showdown at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Ames, Iowa

ROUND 1 Pick 30 Troy Franklin WR Oregon

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) breaks away from Oregon State Beavers defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. (1) for a touchdown reception during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham and Devin Duvernay are among a handful of free agents, and Eric DeCosta lands another big play threat opposite Zay Flowers.

San Francisco 49ers --ROUND 1 Pick 31 Mike Sainristil CB Michigan

The 49ers don’t have many weak spots, but they have a need for another lockdown cornerback opposite Charvarius Ward.

Kansas City Chiefs -- ROUND 1 Pick 32 Chris Braswell ED Alabama

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (LB04) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs just made Chris Jones the highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history, and they land him another running-mate.

Carolina Panthers --ROUND 2 Pick 33 Zach Frazier C West Virginia

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) during the first quarter against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots --ROUND 2 Pick 34 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) escapes a tackle by Washington Huskies defensive end Voi Tunuufi (52) during the fourth quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

With Mac Jones traded to the Jaguars, Jerod Mayo restarts with a national champion.

Arizona Cardinals --ROUND 2 Pick 35 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (18) in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Washington Commanders --ROUND 2 Pick 36 Adisa Isaac ED Penn State

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) pressures and sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers --ROUND 2 Pick 37 Payton Wilson LB North Carolina State

Oct 28, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans --ROUND 2 Pick 38 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas

New York Giants --ROUND 2 Pick 39 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders --ROUND 2 Pick 40 CHI Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia

Nov 4, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) breaks up a pass intended for Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers --ROUND 2 Pick 41 Braden Fiske DT Florida State

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske (DL07) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings --ROUND 2 Pick 42 Bo Nix QB Oregon

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws down field against Oregon State during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 in Eugene.

Atlanta Falcons --ROUND 2 Pick 43 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) evades a tackle from Washington Huskies cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (1) and cornerback Kamren Fabiculanan (13) in the fourth quarter of the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semi-finals at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 1, 2024. The Huskies won the game 37-31.

Las Vegas Raiders --ROUND 2 Pick 44 Darius Robinson ED Missouri

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive lineman Darius Robinson of Missouri (6) works through a defensive drill during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints --ROUND 2 Pick 45 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington quarterback Michael Penix (QB08) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colts --ROUND 2 Pick 46 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) breaks up a pass intended for New Mexico State Aggies wide receiver Justice Powers (6) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants --ROUND 2 Pick 47 Chop Robinson ED Penn State

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson (DL45) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars --ROUND 2 Pick 48 Jonah Elliss ED Utah

Nov 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jacob Conover (15) has pass deflected by Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals --ROUND 2 Pick 49 Ruke Orhorhoro DI Clemson

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) tackles North Carolina State running back Delbert Mimms III (34) during the fourth quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles --ROUND 2 Pick 50 Javon Bullard S Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) talks to the media after winning the CFP national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers--ROUND 2 Pick 51 Roman Wilson WR Michigan

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rams --ROUND 2 Pick 52 Ricky Pearsall WR Florida

Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) makes a catch over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Azareye’h Thomas (20) during the second half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Eagles --ROUND 2 Pick 53 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia of Byu (55) battles National edge Laiatu Latu of Ucla (15) during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Browns --ROUND 2 Pick 54 Kris Jenkins DT Michigan

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (DL13) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins --ROUND 2 Pick 55 Keon Coleman WR Florida State

Cowboys --ROUND 2 Pick 56 Jermaine Burton WR Alabama

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) makes a catch against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Josh Wallace (12) in overtime in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers --ROUND 2 Pick 57 Khyree Jackson CB Oregon

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Packers --ROUND 2 Pick 58 Jaden Hicks S Washington State

Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Texans --ROUND 2 Pick 59 Marshawn Kneeland ED Western Michigan

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland (DL41) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bills --ROUND 2 Pick 60 Jalen McMillan WR Washington

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) runs the ball in the 2022 Alamo Bowl against the Texas Longhorns at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Lions --ROUND 2 Pick 61 Ja'Lynn Polk WR Washington

Washington wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk makes a catch against Michigan defensive back Josh Wallace during the first half of the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Ravens --ROUND 2 Pick 62 Jonathon Brooks HB Texas

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks jumps over BYU Cougars safety Crew Wakley in the third quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday October 28, 2023.

49ers --ROUND 2 Pick 63 Kiran Amegadjie OT Yale

Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (72) blocks Connecticut Huskies defensive lineman Lwal Uguak (98) during the first half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs --ROUND 2 Pick 64 Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (LB08) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire