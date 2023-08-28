2024 NFL mock draft update

With the preseason wrapped up and final cuts happening around the NFL, we decided to update our 2024 NFL mock draft. The draft order this time around was determined by the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator but the picks are all mine.

College football is going full speed ahead and most NFL franchises have their scouts hard at work on the road checking out every draft prospect imaginable.

Most pundits at this point have USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the top player with Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. just behind him. This draft class is shaping up to be absolutely loaded at some positions but there are even more guys who are poised for breakout seasons and that will tip a mock draft like this on its head.

1 - Arizona Cardinals - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Harrison is one of those generational talents who claims he’s even faster than last season.

2 - Arizona Cardinals - OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

3 - Indianapolis Colts - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

The Colts went offense-heavy last year and so they get the best defender in the nation this time around.

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - QB Caleb Williams, USC

The top quarterback falls into the laps of the Bucs who are in dire need of a franchise quarterback.

5 - Las Vegas Raiders - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

The Raiders opt for McKinstry who gives off tons of athleticism and confidence.

6 - Chicago Bears - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

The other half of the best WR duo in college football goes to the Bears at No. 6.

7 - Las Angeles Rams - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

The Rams cash in on their first-round pick with an explosive edge rusher in Dallas Turner who has a very high ceiling.

8 - Tennessee Titans - EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

The Titans select the powerful strong-side edge rusher from Ohio State.

9 - Green Bay Packers - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

The Packers have their quarterback now they get an elite left tackle to protect him.

10 - New England Patriots - TE Brock bowers, Georgia

Brock Bowers is the most complete tight end in the country and has the potential to be an elite weapon in the passing game.

11 - Washington Commanders - LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

The Commanders have a stout defense and the athleticism of Barrett Carter would be right at home.

12 - New York Giants - WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Rome Odunze has an NFL frame and exceptional quickness in the open field and top-tier moves after the catch.

13 - Atlanta Falcons - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

We aren’t sold on Desmond Ridder as the answer at quarterback so the Falcons opt for North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

14 - Chicago Bears - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

The Bears are lucky to land Bralen Trice in the middle of the first round with his ability to rush the passer.

15 - Pittsburgh Steelers - OT JC Latham, Alabama

The Steelers got their starting left tackle in the first round last year and turn around and get the top right tackle this year.

16 - DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

17 - Houston Texans - S Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

The Texans get a budding star in Andrew Mukuba, who is a tremendous all-around defensive back.

18 - Los Angeles Chargers - CB Kalen King, Penn State

Kalen King is a shutdown man cornerback and a better prospect than Joey Porter Jr. was last year.

19 - Minnesota Vikings - RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

The Vikings have a very good team but could do for a quality franchise running back like Henderson.

20 - New Orleans Saints - WR Malik Nabers, LSU

A speedster with excellent route running and quality hands.

21 - Jacksonville Jaguars - DT Maason Smith, LSU

LSU’s Maason Smith can do things athletically that a man 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds should not be able to do.

22 - Seattle Seahawks - CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

23 - Miami Dolphins - G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

24 - Baltimore Ravens - CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Another Ohio State prospects makes the cut in the first round with shutdown cornerback Denzel Burke.

25 - Detroit Lions - QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

26 - New York Jets - OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

The Jets finish off the offensive line with the massive Kingsley Suamataia.

27 - Dallas Cowboys - WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

28 - Cincinnati Bengals - OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Cooper Beebe is the top run blocker in the draft at any position and an immediate starter.

29 - San Francisco 49ers - S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Kamren Kinchens is a hyper-aggressive coverage safety and a leader on the Miami defense.

30 - Buffalo Bills - RB Raheim Sanders

Raheim Sanders is a perfect pairing with James Cook in the Bills offense with his all-around skill set.

31 - Philadelphia Eagles - LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Trotter Jr.’s dad played eight seasons with the Eagles and he would be a perfect legacy pick for the team.

32 - Kansas City Chiefs - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

