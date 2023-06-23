2024 NFL first-round mock draft: 2023 NBA draft edition

Now that the 2023 NBA draft is in the bag, what better excuse can we at Touchdown Wire have to do another 2024 NFL mock draft? The 2023 college football season is still weeks away, and it’s the dead part of the NFL timeline, so while we don’t think we’ll see any insane deals like the one the Wizards and Suns pulled off (unless the Rams decide to get weird again), it is time to start thinking about what NFL teams will need after the 2023 season and after 2024 free agency.
This time, the draft positions are courtesy of the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, with no first-round trades during the simulation.
Without further ado, here’s one version of how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft might look.