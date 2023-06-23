2024 NFL first-round mock draft: 2023 NBA draft edition

Now that the 2023 NBA draft is in the bag, what better excuse can we at Touchdown Wire have to do another 2024 NFL mock draft? The 2023 college football season is still weeks away, and it’s the dead part of the NFL timeline, so while we don’t think we’ll see any insane deals like the one the Wizards and Suns pulled off (unless the Rams decide to get weird again), it is time to start thinking about what NFL teams will need after the 2023 season and after 2024 free agency.

This time, the draft positions are courtesy of the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, with no first-round trades during the simulation.

Without further ado, here’s one version of how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft might look.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

2. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

3. Indianapolis Colts: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

(Syndication: York Daily Record)

4. Tennessee Titans: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

5. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers): Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

(Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)

6. Atlanta Falcons: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

8. Washington Commanders: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

9. New England Patriots: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

10. Los Angeles Rams: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

11. Green Bay Packers: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

(Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

12. Chicago Bears: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

14. Minnesota Vikings: Kalen King, CB, Penn State

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

15. Las Vegas Raiders: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

(Syndication: HawkCentral)

16. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns(: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

17. Denver Broncos: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

(Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)

18. Los Angeles Chargers: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

19. Seattle Seahawks: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

20. New York Giants: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

21. New Orleans Saints: Maason Smith, DI, LSU

22. Miami Dolphins: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

23. Jacksonville Jaguars: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

24. Baltimore Ravens: Jer'Zhan Newton, DI, Illinois

25. Detroit Lions: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

26. New York Jets: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

(Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

27. Dallas Cowboys: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

28. Buffalo Bills: Michael Hall Jr., DI, Ohio State

29. Cincinnati Bengals: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

31. San Francisco 49ers: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

(Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Ruke Orhorhoro, DI, Clemson

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

