2024 NFL draft: WR Troy Franklin has pre-draft visit with the Bills

The Buffalo Bills have had a top-30 pre-draft visit with Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin.

Franklin himself admitted that was the case while being filmed in a video that was later posted to YouTube:

#BillsMafia, here’s one for you from Oregon WR Troy Franklin’s (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) vlog on YouTube.



According to the WR, he’s in Buffalo today and tomorrow for a visit. The #Bills reportedly had a private workout with Franklin as well.



Franklin is a prospect that is firmly on Buffalo’s radar with the 2024 NFL draft approaching. Not only is he taking one of the team’s limited visit slots, he’s had contact with the Bills multiple times in the pre-draft process. Franklin spoke with Buffalo at the combine and already held a private workout with him.

Franklin’s draft stock has him around the area of where Buffalo is slated to pick in Round 1, No. 28 overall. The receiver position is now clearly an area of need for the Bills with the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Franklin is a tall, 6-foot-3 playmaker that should put up yardage in the pros thanks to a strong ability to create separation, according to NFL.com. However, he does come with a smaller 180-pound frame.

This past season, Oregon had a promising season and Franklin played his part. He put up 81 catches, 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games played.

Highlights of Franklin’s college career can be found below:

