2024 NFL Draft workouts are underway. 5 college football prospects from Kentucky to watch

The 2024 NFL Draft will feature some of the top college prospects from the commonwealth.

Here are five players who should hear their names called in late April in Detroit:

Jamari Thrash, Louisville, WR

Receiver Jamari Thrash led Louisville with 63 catches for 858 yards last season.

Jamari Thrash, who started his collegiate career at Georgia State, led Louisville receivers with 63 catches for 858 yards and six touchdowns in the 12 games he played. He left Georgia State with the fifth-most receiving yards (1,752), was eighth in catches (104) in program history and tied for sixth in touchdown receptions (12). Thrash is scheduled to play in the Senior Bowl.

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky, LB

Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace recovered a fumble against Florida during the 2023 season.

Inside linebacker Trevin Wallace was second on the Wildcats with 73 total tackles (40 solo, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks). Wallace finished his UK career with 166 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, five quarterback hurries, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in the 36 games he played. In 2023, Wallace had four games with double-figure tackles. He is set to play in the Senior Bowl.

Jawhar Jordan, Louisville, RB

Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan had a solid game against Kentucky in his final Governor's Cup.

Jawhar Jordan led the Cards in rushing the last two seasons, totaling 1,943 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had a career-best 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023. Jordan, a dual-threat back, caught 31 passes for 331 yards the last two seasons. Jordan also earned a spot in the Senior Bowl.

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky, WR

Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley finished fourth among FBS receivers with nearly 1,300 yards in 2022.

Malachi Corley, who played at Campbellsville High School, had 79 receptions, 984 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Hilltoppers. In 2022, he was an All-CUSA first-team selection after leading the conference and finishing fourth in the FBS with 1,293 yards on 101 catches and 11 touchdowns. He recorded 975 yards after his catches.

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky, QB

Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed totaled 71 passing touchdowns during his last two seasons.

After taking over for New England Patriots-bound QB Bailey Zappe in 2022, Austin Reed threw for 4,747 yards and 40 touchdowns. He completed 65% of his passes. For his encore in 2023, Reed threw for 3,340 yards and 31 touchdowns. He is scheduled to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

