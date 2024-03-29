2024 NFL Draft: Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley scouting report

Last season, per Sports Info Solutions, the San Francisco 49ers had an Offensive EPA of 0.18 when receiver Deebo Samuel was on the field, and 0.01 when he wasn’t. Samuel has become perhaps the NFL’s most important do-it-all receiver, and as the NFL is a copycat league, it makes sense that other NFL teams might be looking for their own versions in the draft.

That could be where Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley comes in. Last season for the Hilltoppers, Corley lined up 17% of the time outside, 67% in the slot, 12% tight to the formation, and 4% in the backfield. He ran everything from simple screens to go balls, and he wound up with 79 catches on 115 targets for 985 yards and 11 touchdowns. Eight catches and 15 targets were on passes of 20 or more air yards for 261 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran the ball four times for 11 yards and two touchdowns.

Corley has some things to refine in his game, especially as he goes to a league where the strength of competition will be far more formidable, but when he’s termed a “Deebo Jr.,” the tape shows why. I’ll be fascinated to see how his NFL team will deploy him.

PLUSES

— Some receivers avoid contact; Corley seems to be energized by it. 683 of his 985 receiving yards last season came after the catch.

— Corley really has it together on contested catches; he’ll run through a defender vs. zone to get open, and he has a nice sense of getting space in short areas vs. man/match.

— Nice ability to set defenders up with quick, subtle movements throughout his intermediate to deep routes.

— Catch radius is impressive for his size; Corley can twist his body around to get the ball in some weird spaces.

— Let’s just say that there were some timing issues on routes that probably weren’t on him; Corley has a lot of potential as an intermediate/deep target with a more timing/rhythm quarterback.

— Can be a real red zone threat both as a receiver with his ability to force space, and as a runner on sweeps and end-arounds.

MINUSES

— Strength of opponent will be an issue for some, but the tape tends to transcend it.

— If he was about three inches taller (5-foot-11, 215), Corley might rule the world. As much as his game is about winning at the point of attack, he’ll lose some jump-ball battles.

— Six drops last season, and 13 throughout his collegiate career. Too many of these were on simple screens and slants.

— Doesn’t have a burner fifth gear downfield; he gets open through toughness and route cuts more than anything. That and his height disadvantage might cap his NFL potential in an offense that isn’t set up for what he does do well.

As much as NFL teams are looking for the next Deebo Samuel, Corley’s is often the first name mentioned in this class. The physical tools and on-field deployment mesh with that to a point. The real question is, how will he be used in the NFL?

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire