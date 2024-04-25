2024 NFL Draft watch party: Join us, win prizes at Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar & Grill in Rock Island

Football fan? You’ve probably been waiting all offseason for tonight. The NFL Draft is back and the Chicago Bears have the first and ninth picks and some Iowa Hawkeyes will hear their names called once again. Where will Cooper DeJean and Tory Taylor land? Let’s talk about it. You might even end up as a winner yourself.

Hawkeye Headquarters will be back in the house at Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar and Grill in Rock Island for a first round watch party with For Fantasy Sake and Chevin’s Kitchen and Catering. The event is presented by A Cut Above Custom Woodwork.

DJ Jarvis and Doug Green will be among those broadcasting live and joined Our Quad Cities News at 4 on Tuesday to discuss the 2024 edition of their NFL Draft Party. You can watch that video above.

Coverage starts at 7 featuring analysis from Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Blake Hornstein, Jarvis, Green and the For Fantasy Sake crew, including Joe Winkel of Educated Ignorance. United Township football coach Nick Welch, Illinois tight end Cole Rusk and more are also scheduled to appear. There could be a few surprises along the way as well.

But great draft analysis isn’t the only thing you could take away from the event: A grill and a cooler will be given away, plus raffle prizes like five pairs of Monster Jam tickets, five pairs of River Bandits tickets, five pairs of LumberKings tickets and a pair of Steamwheelers tickets for the June 22 game against Green Bay. We’ll bring some can coolers along so hopefully no one leaves empty-handed.

Chevin’s Kitchen and Catering will be providing the food as always — and of course, there will be draft specials to celebrate the draft.

Join us for the 2024 NFL Draft Show at Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar & Grill in Rock Island on Thursday at 7. Click here for all of the details.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.