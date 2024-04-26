2024 NFL draft: How to watch, listen and stream Rounds 2-3

The 2024 NFL draft is underway, and teams have started bolstering their rosters with some of the nation’s best talent in college football.

It was an entertaining first round on Thursday night, where there were a number of trades, a record-setting run on quarterbacks, wide receivers and offensive tackles along with plenty of chaos. But the action is just beginning as we head into night two of the draft, which includes Rounds 2 and 3.

Teams without first-round picks will finally get their chance to make a selection, including the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.

There are still some big names still available heading into Friday, including Jer’Zhan Newton, Cooper DeJean, Adonai Mitchell, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Here’s how you can tune into Day 2 of the draft on Friday:

What:

2024 NFL draft, Round 2

Where:

Detroit, Mich.

When:

Friday, April 26, 6 p.m. CT

Television:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream:

FuboTV (try it for free)

