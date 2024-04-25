2024 NFL draft: How to watch, listen and stream Round 1

The 2024 NFL draft kicks off tonight in Detroit, where the draft essentially begins after the Chicago Bears select Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.

All eyes will be on the quarterback position and whether any quarterback-needy teams make a move up to land one of the top remaining prospects between Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.

While there’s no surprise what Chicago will do at No. 1 with Williams, there is plenty of intrigue with their second first-round selection at No. 9.

There could be several different scenarios at play, depending on how the board falls. The Bears could have a top wideout fall into their laps, have their pick of defensive player or perhaps even trade back should a top quarterback fall.

Here’s how you can tune into Day 1 of the draft on Thursday night:

What:

2024 NFL draft, Round 1

Where:

Detroit, Mich.

When:

Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. CT

Television:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream:

FuboTV

