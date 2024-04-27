2024 NFL draft: How to watch, listen and stream Rounds 4-7

The 2024 NFL draft is drawing to a close, where teams have bolstered their rosters with some of the nation’s best talent in college football.

Following a chaotic first round on Thursday, the second day of the NFL draft proved to be just as entertaining with trades galore and plenty of surprises. And the action concludes as we head into the final day of the draft, which includes Rounds 4-7 and undrafted free agency.

Here’s how you can tune into the final day of the draft:

What:

2024 NFL draft, Rounds 4-7

Where:

Detroit, Mich.

When:

Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. CT

Television:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream:

FuboTV (try it for free)

