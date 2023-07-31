2024 NFL draft watch list: Top defensive ends who fit the Saints’ standards

The New Orleans Saints are very picky when it comes to their defensive ends — actively seeking out oversized edge players who are naturally-stout run defenders that earn sacks with high effort as opposed to speed and flexibility. It’s a prototype that’s hard knock to when it works, as has been the case with Cameron Jordan for more than a decade, but it limits their options in the draft to a frustrating degree. A lot of good players have gotten past the Saints because of poor system fits and athletic limitations.

But it’s an approach we should expect to continue. With that in mind, here are the top five prospects eligible for the 2024 NFL draft who fit what the Saints tend to look for:

1 | J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tuimoloau fits the bill of what the Saints want in their defensive end build at 6-foot-4, 271 pounds and backs it up with some impressive defensive play as well. The Ohio State product is an explosive end that will shock you with quickness at this size. He’s coming off of a 10.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5-sack season while tacking on two interceptions including a pick-six.

When to watch him: Sept. 23 at Notre Dame (NBC)

2 | Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Laiatu had an incredibly productive pass-rushing season after transferring to UCLA last year. He finished with 12.5 tackles for a loss with an insane 10.5 sacks. He was in the top-ten for sacks last season. Coming in at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds he does fit the Saints mold. He’s not the most athletic but plays with high strength and a high motor.

When to watch him: Sept. 9 at San Diego State (CBS)

3 | Bralen Trice, Washington

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Trice is a 6-4, 274-pound defensive end that screams New Orleans Saints. He is a big explosive pass rusher that will impress anyone with his speed/power combination at the line. He’s just simply hard to block. He finished with two-team leads in tackles for a loss, with 12, and sacks, with 9.

When to watch him: Sept. 2 vs. Boise State (ABC)

4 | Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Another Ohio State product, Sawyer plays more of a Jack linebacker role than a pure defensive end, but has the build and ability to translate to an end in the NFL. Sawyer comes in at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds. Sawyer shared a team-lead in sacks with 4.5 last season. He’s a bit more of a project than someone like his teammate Tuimoloau, but has sky high potential along the defensive line.

When to watch him: Sept. 23 at Notre Dame (NBC)

5 | Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Dorlus is a bit of a mix between defensive end and defensive tackle, someone that the Saints could move fluidly around the line. He’s at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds which is a bit of a tweener size but has excellent athleticism to go with it. He uses his body well and has some impressive finesse moves in his rushing bag. He led Oregon last season with 9.5 tackles for a loss.

When to watch him: Sept. 9 at Texas Tech (FOX)

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire