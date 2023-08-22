2024 NFL draft watch list: Off-ball linebackers for the New Orleans Saints

One of the thinnest positions on the New Orleans Saints roster is off-ball linebacker. Demario Davis and Pete Werner are both very good, but after that it is just a bunch of question marks. Add in the fact that Davis is getting up there in age and the team really needs to start looking at the future of the position.

Luckily for them, the linebacker group in this class is stronger than it has been in a while. There are a handful of great athletes that offer both pass rushing and pass coverage abilities. The class lines up with how the Saints like to utilize their linebackers.

Here are a couple of names to keep an eye on at the linebacker spot this season:

Barrett Carter, Clemson

© Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carter is one half of the best linebacker group in the country. He’s also someone that offers both pass rushing and pass coverage abilities from an off ball position. He had two interceptions and eight passes broken up last season. A very exciting athlete to watch as well.

When to watch him: Sept. 23 vs. Florida State (TBA)

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Trotter is living up to his father’s name as a fantastic linebacker. He’s an all-around game changer, with 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss to go with a pair of interceptions in his college career. He’s a little bit undersized hovering around 6’0, but erases those concerns with his play.

When to watch him: Sept. 23 vs. Florida State (TBA)

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Hopper, at 6-foot-2 and 221-pounds, is more of a finesse linebacker than he is someone who overpowers defenders. He has more than enough athleticism to make up for what he might lack in strength. He’s racked up 5.5 sacks and a whopping 23 sacks so far in his career. He’s improved his pass coverage while at Missouri as well.

When to watch him: Sept. 16 vs. Kansas State (SEC Network)

Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Nittany Lions never seem to lack for exciting athletes on their defense and Jacobs is one of the next up to take the reins into the draft. He has a ton of upside and was one of the most sure tacklers in the country, had the lowest missed tackle rate of any of the major contributors from Penn State last season.

When to watch him: Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia (NBC)

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Eichenberg is a bit of an outlier on this list as a bit of a throwback linebacker. He doesn’t have the athleticism that some bring, but still is a very solid and talented linebacker. He played over 750 snaps last season and had over 120 tackles. He has 2.5 sacks in his career and an interception.

When to watch him: Sept. 23 at Notre Dame (NBC)

Honorable mentions

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Omar Speights, LSU

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Junior Colson, Michigan

Smael Mondon, Georgia

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

2024 NFL draft prospect watch lists by position:

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire