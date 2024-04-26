2024 NFL draft: Watch highlights of new Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

The Chargers improved the wide receiver room with the selection of Ladd McConkey at No. 34 overall.

There were questions about when Los Angeles would address the position after taking Joe Alt in the first round. They answered them by moving up three spots to get McConkey, arguably the best route runner in this class.

To get familiar with the newest member of the Bolts, here are some highlights of McConkey:

The Chargers trade up and get Ladd McConkey, arguably the best route runner in this class who possesses great speed and solid hands. McConkey is a sure-fire seperator for Justin Herbert. pic.twitter.com/rQN1ZVC25c — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) April 26, 2024

Ladd McConkey is a Los Angeles Charger⚡️ BOLT UP! pic.twitter.com/Pe4Z0PHZD6 — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) April 26, 2024

https://twitter.com/gracesporttakes/status/1784006570549870616

OMG it’s Ladd McConkey lined up on the outside pic.twitter.com/aaJ1ZtP1CV — Dan Mitchell (@realdanmitchell) April 26, 2024

