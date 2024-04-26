Advertisement

2024 NFL draft: Watch highlights of new Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read

The Chargers improved the wide receiver room with the selection of Ladd McConkey at No. 34 overall.

There were questions about when Los Angeles would address the position after taking Joe Alt in the first round. They answered them by moving up three spots to get McConkey, arguably the best route runner in this class.

To get familiar with the newest member of the Bolts, here are some highlights of McConkey:

https://twitter.com/gracesporttakes/status/1784006570549870616

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire