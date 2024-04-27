Advertisement

2024 NFL draft: Watch highlights of new Chargers DT Justin Eboigbe

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read

The Chargers addressed the interior part of the defensive line with the selection of Justin Eboigbe.

Los Angeles signed Poona Ford in free agency, but the positional room still needed additional depth. And they fulfilled that by picking up one of the best run-defending defensive tackles.

To get familiar with the newest member of the Bolts, here are some highlights of Eboigbe.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire