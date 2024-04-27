2024 NFL draft: Watch highlights of new Chargers DT Justin Eboigbe

The Chargers addressed the interior part of the defensive line with the selection of Justin Eboigbe.

Los Angeles signed Poona Ford in free agency, but the positional room still needed additional depth. And they fulfilled that by picking up one of the best run-defending defensive tackles.

To get familiar with the newest member of the Bolts, here are some highlights of Eboigbe.

The Chargers got one of "My Guys." Justin Eboigbe is a stout run-stopper with play strength and powerful hand-strike ability. While he's better vs. the run, he is an ascending pass rusher with the ability to generate pressure from multiple alignments.https://t.co/9189DFceEI pic.twitter.com/CKPxs5TC75 — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) April 27, 2024

Justin Eboigbe is a powerful, versatile player who is in perfect hands with Jesse Minter. So excited to see him team up with Mack-Bosa-Tuli-Fox pic.twitter.com/o7tVP4zPAK — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) April 27, 2024

Justin Eboigbe vs Michigan. Harbaugh pick pic.twitter.com/LqC3CVpEyB — Chargers Country (@ChargersCountry) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire