2024 NFL draft: Watch highlights of new Chargers LB Junior Colson

The Chargers addressed the linebacker position with the selection of Junior Colson in the third round.

Los Angeles needed more playmakers in the middle of the defense, and the addition of Colson provides it with an athletic backer with good speed to make plays in open space and coverage skills.

To get familiar with the newest member of the Bolts, here are some highlights of Colson.

Jim Harbaugh drafts a Wolverine ❗ Michigan LB Junior Colson is reunited with his college HC in LA pic.twitter.com/1taGjArQJd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 27, 2024

69. Chargers – Junior Colson (#25) Strengths:

– Play speed

– Coverage instincts

– 3-down ability Scouting report 👇https://t.co/vapAxR5f9g#BoltUp pic.twitter.com/bg0PyVkKek — SIS Football (@football_sis) April 27, 2024

Hard to argue against Junior Colson (#25) as LB1. Physically strong enough to take on OL and rangy enough to make plays in space. pic.twitter.com/eANDqwG3If — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire