2024 NFL draft: Watch highlights of new Chargers LB Junior Colson

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read

The Chargers addressed the linebacker position with the selection of Junior Colson in the third round.

Los Angeles needed more playmakers in the middle of the defense, and the addition of Colson provides it with an athletic backer with good speed to make plays in open space and coverage skills.

To get familiar with the newest member of the Bolts, here are some highlights of Colson.

 

 

