2024 NFL draft: Washington OT Troy Fautanu has medical flag

One of the prospects who has been most frequently connected with the Seahawks has been Washington left tackle Troy Fautanu. He is by far the most popular mock draft pick at No. 16 overall and at least in theory would fit in like a glove with Ryan Grubb and Scott Huff, who he worked with the last two seasons.

However, there’s a late flag regarding Fautanu’s health. According to Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated, Fautanu has a knee issue that could affect his longevity in the NFL:

“Washington OT Troy Fautanu’s knee was flagged. That one was described to me as the sort of issue that shouldn’t be a problem in the short term, but could wind up impacting his longevity in the pros…”

This is pretty far from ideal, especially considering that Seattle’s starting right tackle Abe Lucas has a long-term knee problem of his own that kept him on the sidelines for 11 games last season.

Fautanu is still an excellent prospect overall and a great fit for what Seattle wants to do, but this could be disqualifying – especially considering the depth at offensive tackle in this draft class there’s no need to roll the dice on a prospect with a medical red flag.

More Seahawks Wire stories

4 prospects who are trending for the Seahawks in Round 1

5 big questions for Seattle going into the 2024 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire