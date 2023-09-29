2024 NFL Draft: Updated wide receiver big board
It seems that every season, college football wide receivers get bigger, faster, stronger and more talented. Just when we think we’ve seen a generational talent come into the NFL, another player follows them the next season just as talented.
With every passing week, we find another standout in college football and if we notice them, so does the NFL. Here is our updated wide receiver big board for the first four rounds of the 2024 NFL draft.
First round
Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Keon Coleman, Florida State
Johnny Wilson, Florida State
Second round
Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina
Xavier Worthy, Texas
Third round
Fourth round
Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
De’Corian Clark, UTSA
Dominic Lovett, Georgia