2024 NFL Draft: Updated wide receiver big board

It seems that every season, college football wide receivers get bigger, faster, stronger and more talented. Just when we think we’ve seen a generational talent come into the NFL, another player follows them the next season just as talented.

With every passing week, we find another standout in college football and if we notice them, so does the NFL. Here is our updated wide receiver big board for the first four rounds of the 2024 NFL draft.

First round

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Malik Nabers, LSU

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Rome Odunze, Washington

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Second round

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Third round

Fourth round

Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Bru McCoy, Tennessee

De’Corian Clark, UTSA

Dominic Lovett, Georgia

