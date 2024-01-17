2024 NFL draft: Updated Titans 7-round mock draft

When it comes to the Tennessee Titans, we really labored on what direction to go with this updated seven-round mock draft. The team fired head coach Mike Vrabel but unless some of the other 2024 mock drafts we’ve done, we don’t feel like this automatically means the new regime brings in a new quarterback.

In the final analysis, we decided to bolster the offense via the offensive line and wide receiver and give the Titans quarterbacks another year.

First round - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tackle Joe Alt (76) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Second round - WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches a touchdown pass against Washington Huskies running back Ryder Bumgarner (25) during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth round - CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Dec 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates during the Big Ten Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Fifth round - DT Justin Rogers, Auburn

Nov 11, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Justin Rogers (52) gets ready for a play during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 48-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth round - RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushing the football during the 47th Radience Technology Independence Bowl Saturday evening, December 16, 2023, in Shreveport, La.

Seventh round - EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

Oct 21, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui (4) celebrates following a turnover on downs by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

