2024 NFL draft: Updated Titans 7-round mock draft
When it comes to the Tennessee Titans, we really labored on what direction to go with this updated seven-round mock draft. The team fired head coach Mike Vrabel but unless some of the other 2024 mock drafts we’ve done, we don’t feel like this automatically means the new regime brings in a new quarterback.
In the final analysis, we decided to bolster the offense via the offensive line and wide receiver and give the Titans quarterbacks another year.