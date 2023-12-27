2024 NFL draft: Updated order of picks has Seahawks at 21

The Seahawks are back to winning games, which means their position in the 2024 NFL draft has suffered the last couple of weeks. At their lowest, they were on pace to pick at No. 13 overall. According to the updated draft order, Seattle is now on pace to be on the clock at No. 21 in the first round.

Here’s the full updated order of picks going into Week 17.

1. Chicago Bears (via 2-13 Panthers)

2. Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

3. Washington Commanders (4-11)

4. New England Patriots (4-11)

5. New York Giants (5-10)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

7. Tennessee Titans (5-10)

8. Chicago Bears (6-9)

9. New York Jets (6-9)

10. Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

11. New Orleans Saints (7-8)

12. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

13. Las Vegas Raiders (7-8)

14. Denver Broncos (7-8)

15. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

16. Arizona Cardinals (via 8-7 Texans)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

18. Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

20. Indianapolis Colts (8-7)

21. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7)

23. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

24. Buffalo Bills (9-6)

25. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)

26. Dallas Cowboys (10-5)

27. Houston Texans (via 10-5 Browns)

28. Detroit Lions (11-4)

29. Miami Dolphins (11-4)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (11-4)

31. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

32. Baltimore Ravens (12-3)

