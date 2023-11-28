2024 NFL draft: Updated order of picks after Week 12

One thing is clear, no matter how the rest of the regular season plays out. These Seahawks still need to upgrade on both sides of the line of scrimmage if they’re going to catch up with the true contenders around the NFL. Last week’s loss to the 49ers reinforced that lesson, only a couple weeks removed from their pancaking in the trenches at the hands of the Ravens. Over the weekend, we did our best to help in our first 2024 NFL mock draft. With our first pick, we chose Alabama right tackle JC Latham at No. 22 overall.

While the Seahawks were fortunate not to lose their hold on the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race despite the loss to San Francisco, their positioning in next year’s draft was not as fortunate. Thanks to the way this past week played out, the Seahawks are still on pace to pick at No. 22.

Here is the updated order of picks after Week 12’s games.

1. Chicago Bears (via 1-10 Panthers)

2. Arizona Cardinals (2-10)

3. New England Patriots (2-9)

4. Chicago Bears (4-8)

5. Washington Commanders (4-8)

6. New York Giants (4-8)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

8. New York Jets (4-7)

9. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

10. Tennessee Titans (4-7)

11. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

12. New Orleans Saints (5-6)

13. Green Bay Pakcers (5-6)

14. Los Angeles Rams (4-6)

15. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

16. Buffalo Bills (6-6)

17. Arizona Cardinals (via 6-5 Texans)

18. Denver Broncos (6-5)

19. Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

20. Minnesota Vikings (6-6)

21. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

22. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)

24. Houston Texans (via 7-4 Browns)

25. Miami Dolphins (8-3)

26. Dallas Cowobys (8-3)

27. Detroit Lions (8-3)

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)

30. San Francisco 49ers (8-3)

31. Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

32. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

