2024 NFL Draft: Updated list of Patriots selections, remaining picks

The New England Patriots got right down to business in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots entered the weekend in desperate need of a quarterback, and they wasted no time addressing that need by selecting North Carolina's Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick. While the 21-year-old QB is a bit raw, he has tremendous upside and could thrive in New England if the Patriots put the right pieces around him.

As our Phil Perry noted Thursday night, Maye "has the traits and the makeup to potentially be one of the top five quarterbacks in the league."

De facto general manager Eliot Wolf and his staff already have begun giving Maye some help; the Patriots selected Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round with the No. 37 pick after trading down from No. 34 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Below is a complete list of the Patriots' draft picks and upcoming selections, which we'll update through the end of Round 7 on Saturday.

