2024 NFL draft: Updated first-round mock projections ahead of NFL combine

Philadelphia made significant changes to the coaching staff following a historic collapse that saw the Eagles lose 6 of their final seven games.

The positive vibes are back around the NovaCare Complex following the additions of Vic Fangio (DC) and Kellen Moore (OC).

It’s never too early to look ahead at the NFL draft, and with so many holes on defense, Howie Roseman has the assets to retool the roster.

With a massive week of scouting and pre-free agency discussions set to begin, we’re projecting the first round of April’s NFL draft for all 32 teams.

Chicago Bears - QB Caleb Williams, USC

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago resets the clock on a rookie quarterback contract and lands a player just as talented as Justin Fields.

Washington Commanders - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Kliff Kingsbury has worked with Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), Kyler Murray (Cardinals), and Caleb Williams (USC).

He’ll now lead Drake Maye to the promise land with Washington.

New England Patriots--WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Jerod Mayo gets Mac Jones or another quarterback the best, ready-made weapon in college football.

Arizona Cardinals ---WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball during the LSU Tigers Spring Game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK. Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Lsu Spring Football 9612

The Cardinals miss out on Marvin Harrison Jr., but still land a prize in former LSU All-American, Malik Nabers.

Los Angeles Chargers -- Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Cam Johnson (14) tries to catch a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) defends during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

A terrible pass defense gets elite help with former Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, who is familiar with Jim Harbaugh from their time in the Big 10.

New York Giants -- OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end R.J. Oben (94) tries to get past the block of Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Neal isn’t the answer at right tackle and Brian Daboll lands an All-American from Notre Dame.

Tennessee Titans --TE Brock Bowers, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs after a catch during the third quarter as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Ran Carthon gets Will Levis the ultimate weapon in tight end, H-back, Brock Bowers.

Atlanta Falcons--CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (20) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Antoine Green (3) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears --WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

The Bears add an elite pass catcher to No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

New York Jets --OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Oct 8, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (75) blocks during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets ensure an improved offensive front with an All-American tackle.

Minnesota Vikings --DT Byron Murphy II, Texas

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrates after a play during the second quarter in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos--CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Gage Larvadain (10) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

With Patrick Surtain II possibly trade bait, Denver lands one of the best cornerbacks in the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders--Edge Risher, Dallas Turner, Alabama

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after a sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Anntonio Pierce revamps his defense by adding an elite Alabama pass rusher.

New Orleans Saints --QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

Derek Carr isn’t the long term answer and New Orleans keeps a local hero in the area by drafting the Heisman Trophy winner from LSU.

Indianapolis Colts -- OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 30: Olumuyiwa Fashanu #74 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on September 30, 2023 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With Anthony Richardson returning from shoulder surgery, and Jonathan Taylor returning from an injury plagued 2023 season, the Colts add one of the best offensive tackles in the draft.

Seattle Seahawks -- Edge Rusher Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National edge Laiatu Latu of Ucla (15) battles for position during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA All-American becomes Mike Macdonald’s first WEAPON on a revamped Seattle defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars --OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon (58) sets up a play during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals -- DE Jared Verse, Florida State

Oct 28, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) tries to evade Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Spencer Clapp (52) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

With the Bengals set to franchise Tee Higgins, Cincinnati focuses on the defensive front with the draft’s best pass rusher.

Los Angeles Rams -- QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) escapes a tackle by Washington Huskies defensive end Voi Tunuufi (52) during the fourth quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

McCarthy lands in L.A. with former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, but it’s with the rival Rams, who scoop up the field-general to eventually replace Matthew Stafford.

Pittsburgh Steelers -- OL JC Latham, Alabama

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham (65) celebrates with a cow bell in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

The Steelers could look to replace quarterback Kenny Pickett at this spot, but improving the offensive line is also a goal and the Alabama offensive tackle is a great starting point.

Miami Dolphins -- CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) celebrates after an incomplete pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Miami is set to release Xavien Howard, and Arnold is the perfect replacement to pair with Jalen Ramsey.

Philadelphia Eagles -- OL Amarius Mims, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have other pressing needs, but they ultimately build from the inside out and land Lane Johnson’s eventual replacement.

Houston Texans -- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (18) in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Derek Stingley Jr. gets an SEC running-mate in former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Dallas Cowboys -- WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Oregon’s Troy Franklin pulls down a Bo Nix pass for a touchdown against Colorado’s raves Jay during the second quarter in Eugene Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Michael Gallup will likely depart Dallas, and Oregon’s speedster quickly fills the void.

Green Bay Packers -- DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Oct 21, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton (4) tackles Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Newton will miss time after having foot surgery, but he’s still among the best defensive tackle prospects available.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers--WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) runs with the ball towards Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean (10) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans could depart via free agency, and the physical LSU wideout could fill the void.

Arizona Cardinals -- OL Graham Barton, Duke

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray is the show in Arizona, and the Cardinals add an elite talent along the offensive line.

Buffalo Bills -- WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a catch and runs for touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Gabe Davis is a free agent, and Buffalo could move on fromm Stefon Diggs.

Detroit Lions -- S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Ryan Selig (33) and Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) celebrate a defensive stop during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

The Lions could lose C.J. Gardner-Johnson to free agency, and Brian Branch gets an elite running-mate.

Baltimore Ravens -- OL Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Oct 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

An athletic marvel who has played multiple sports, Guyton can step right in and replace Ronnie Stanley or Morgan Moses.

San Francisco 49ers --OL Troy Fautanu, Washington

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Williams isn’t getting any younger, and the NFC champs reload at offensive tackle.

Kansas City Chiefs -- WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell transferred from Georgia, and made the most of his time in Austin. He recorded 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 scores,and offers Patrick Mahomes speed, route running, and ability to turn 50-50 balls into highlight reel plays.

