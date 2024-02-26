2024 NFL draft: Updated first-round mock projections ahead of NFL combine
Philadelphia made significant changes to the coaching staff following a historic collapse that saw the Eagles lose 6 of their final seven games.
The positive vibes are back around the NovaCare Complex following the additions of Vic Fangio (DC) and Kellen Moore (OC).
It’s never too early to look ahead at the NFL draft, and with so many holes on defense, Howie Roseman has the assets to retool the roster.
With a massive week of scouting and pre-free agency discussions set to begin, we’re projecting the first round of April’s NFL draft for all 32 teams.
Chicago Bears - QB Caleb Williams, USC
Chicago resets the clock on a rookie quarterback contract and lands a player just as talented as Justin Fields.
Washington Commanders - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Kliff Kingsbury has worked with Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), Kyler Murray (Cardinals), and Caleb Williams (USC).
He’ll now lead Drake Maye to the promise land with Washington.
New England Patriots--WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Jerod Mayo gets Mac Jones or another quarterback the best, ready-made weapon in college football.
Arizona Cardinals ---WR Malik Nabers, LSU
The Cardinals miss out on Marvin Harrison Jr., but still land a prize in former LSU All-American, Malik Nabers.
Los Angeles Chargers -- Cooper DeJean, Iowa
A terrible pass defense gets elite help with former Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, who is familiar with Jim Harbaugh from their time in the Big 10.
New York Giants -- OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Evan Neal isn’t the answer at right tackle and Brian Daboll lands an All-American from Notre Dame.
Tennessee Titans --TE Brock Bowers, Georgia Bulldogs
Ran Carthon gets Will Levis the ultimate weapon in tight end, H-back, Brock Bowers.
Atlanta Falcons--CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Chicago Bears --WR Rome Odunze, Washington
The Bears add an elite pass catcher to No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
New York Jets --OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
The Jets ensure an improved offensive front with an All-American tackle.
Minnesota Vikings --DT Byron Murphy II, Texas
Denver Broncos--CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
With Patrick Surtain II possibly trade bait, Denver lands one of the best cornerbacks in the draft.
Las Vegas Raiders--Edge Risher, Dallas Turner, Alabama
Anntonio Pierce revamps his defense by adding an elite Alabama pass rusher.
New Orleans Saints --QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Derek Carr isn’t the long term answer and New Orleans keeps a local hero in the area by drafting the Heisman Trophy winner from LSU.
Indianapolis Colts -- OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
With Anthony Richardson returning from shoulder surgery, and Jonathan Taylor returning from an injury plagued 2023 season, the Colts add one of the best offensive tackles in the draft.
Seattle Seahawks -- Edge Rusher Laiatu Latu, UCLA
The UCLA All-American becomes Mike Macdonald’s first WEAPON on a revamped Seattle defense.
Jacksonville Jaguars --OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Cincinnati Bengals -- DE Jared Verse, Florida State
With the Bengals set to franchise Tee Higgins, Cincinnati focuses on the defensive front with the draft’s best pass rusher.
Los Angeles Rams -- QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
McCarthy lands in L.A. with former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, but it’s with the rival Rams, who scoop up the field-general to eventually replace Matthew Stafford.
Pittsburgh Steelers -- OL JC Latham, Alabama
The Steelers could look to replace quarterback Kenny Pickett at this spot, but improving the offensive line is also a goal and the Alabama offensive tackle is a great starting point.
Miami Dolphins -- CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Miami is set to release Xavien Howard, and Arnold is the perfect replacement to pair with Jalen Ramsey.
Philadelphia Eagles -- OL Amarius Mims, Georgia
The Eagles have other pressing needs, but they ultimately build from the inside out and land Lane Johnson’s eventual replacement.
Houston Texans -- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Derek Stingley Jr. gets an SEC running-mate in former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Dallas Cowboys -- WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Michael Gallup will likely depart Dallas, and Oregon’s speedster quickly fills the void.
Green Bay Packers -- DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Newton will miss time after having foot surgery, but he’s still among the best defensive tackle prospects available.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers--WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Mike Evans could depart via free agency, and the physical LSU wideout could fill the void.
Arizona Cardinals -- OL Graham Barton, Duke
Kyler Murray is the show in Arizona, and the Cardinals add an elite talent along the offensive line.
Buffalo Bills -- WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Gabe Davis is a free agent, and Buffalo could move on fromm Stefon Diggs.
Detroit Lions -- S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
The Lions could lose C.J. Gardner-Johnson to free agency, and Brian Branch gets an elite running-mate.
Baltimore Ravens -- OL Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
An athletic marvel who has played multiple sports, Guyton can step right in and replace Ronnie Stanley or Morgan Moses.
San Francisco 49ers --OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
Trent Williams isn’t getting any younger, and the NFC champs reload at offensive tackle.
Kansas City Chiefs -- WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Mitchell transferred from Georgia, and made the most of his time in Austin. He recorded 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 scores,and offers Patrick Mahomes speed, route running, and ability to turn 50-50 balls into highlight reel plays.