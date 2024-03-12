2024 NFL draft: Updated first round mock after Day 1 of legal tampering period
The Eagles are set for wholesale changes after finishing the 2023 season 1-6 after a 10-1 start.
The dominos started to fall as All-Pro center Jason Kelce and star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced their retirements.
Brandon Graham, who turns 36 in April, is returning for one more final season, his 15th, and he’s one of the few guys on the roster deserving of writing his final script.
The first day of the legal tampering period offered a glimpse into the future after Saquon Barkley agreed to a 3-year, $37.75 million deal with Philadelphia, Kirk Cousins signed a $100 million contract with the Falcons, and the New York Giants acquired Brian Burns.
Chicago Bears -Round 1 Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC
Chicago resets the clock on a rookie quarterback contract and lands a player just as talented as Justin Fields.
Washington Commanders--Round 1 Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina
Kliff Kingsbury has worked with Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), Kyler Murray (Cardinals), and Caleb Williams (USC).
He’ll now lead Drake Maye to the promise land with Washington.
New England Patriots --ROUND 1 Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State
Jerod Mayo gets quarterback Jacoby Brissett the best, ready-made weapon in college football.
Arizona Cardinals ---Round 1 pick 4 WR Malik Nabers, LSU
The Cardinals miss out on Marvin Harrison Jr., but still land a prize in former LSU All-American, Malik Nabers.
Los Angeles Chargers -Round 1 pick 5 Brock Bowers TE Georgia
Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert land the draft’s most versatile weapon.
New York Giants -- ROUND 1 Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington
Daniel Jones can be impactful when healthy, and the Giants land an elite pass catcher.
Tennessee Titans-- ROUND 1 Pick 7 Joe Alt T Notre Dame
Will Levis, and the Titans lands an All-American from Notre Dame.
Atlanta Falcons --ROUND 1 Pick 8 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa
After signing quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Falcons retool on defense.
Chicago Bears--ROUND 1 Pick 9 Byron Murphy II DI Texas
The monster defensive tackle from Texas becomes a mainstay for the Bears defense.
New York Jets --ROUND 1 Pick 10 Jer'Zhan Newton DI Illinois
One of the top defensive tackles joins Quinnen Williams on the Jets defensive front.
Minnesota Vikings --ROUND 1 Pick 11 Jayden Daniels QB LSU
With Kirk Cousins moving on, the Vikings land the Heisman Trophy winner.
Denver Broncos --ROUND 1 Pick 12 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan
The national championship quarterback gets the first shot at replacing Russell Wilson.
Las Vegas Raiders --ROUND 1 Pick 13 Taliese Fuaga T Oregon State
Gardner Minshew could be the guy in Las Vegas and they land the best offensive tackle prospect.
New Orleans Saints --ROUND 1 Pick 14 Troy Fautanu T Washington
The massive offensive tackle gets inserted immediately to help bolster the Saints offensive line.
Indianapolis Colts --ROUND 1 Pick 15 Jackson Powers-Johnson C Oregon
Shane Steichen adds the best center in the draft to help further Anthony Richardson’s development.
Seattle Seahawks --ROUND 1 Pick 16 Dallas Turner ED Alabama
Mike Macdonald left a record setting defense in Baltimore to build his own monster unit in Seattle. He begins the journey with a versatile edge rusher from Alabama.
Jacksonville Jaguars --ROUND 1 Pick 17 Olumuyiwa Fashanu T Penn State
The massive offensive tackle from Penn State helps keep Trevor Lawrence healthy and upright.
Bengals --ROUND 1 Pick 18 JC Latham T Alabama
Joe Burrow is returning from an injury and gets an elite offensive tackle to help avoid a repeat.
Los Angeles Rams --ROUND 1 Pick 19 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington
Penix Jr. maybe goes a little earlier than expected, and Sean McVay gets his quarterback of the future.
Pittsburgh Steelers --ROUND 1 Pick 20 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo
After signing Russell Wilson, the Steelers get an elite cornerback.
Miami Dolphins --ROUND 1 Pick 21 Amarius Mims T Georgia
The Dolphins add an elite offensive tackle to the fold for protection.
Philadelphia Eagles -- ROUND 1 Pick 22 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson
After signing Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff, the Eagles add an elite cornerback to the roster.
Houston Texans --ROUND 1 Pick 23 Brian Thomas WR LSU
The speedy wide out from LSU would pair nicely with Nico Collins.
Dallas Cowboys --ROUND 1 Pick 24 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia
Dak Prescott gets another weapon in the slot to help free up CeeDee Lamb.
Green Bay Packers --ROUND 1 Pick 25 Graham Barton OT Duke
Green Bay has Josh Jacobs at running back and just released the great David Bakhtiari.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers --ROUND 1 Pick 26 Jared Verse ED Florida State
The Buccaneers released Shaq Barrett, and they gain a premium pass rusher in the draft.
Arizona Cardinals --Pick 27 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas
Buffalo Bills-ROUND 1 Pick 28 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama
After cutting several big-named defenders, the Bills reload at cornerback.
Detroit Lions --ROUND 1 Pick 29 Zach Frazier C West Virginia
Baltimore Ravens --ROUND 1 Pick 30 Keon Coleman WR Florida State
San Francisco 49ers --ROUND 1 Pick 31 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama
A foot injury causes a slide, but McKinstry falls to the perfect team.
Kansas City Chiefs -- ROUND 1 Pick 32 Laiatu Latu ED UCLA
The reigning Super Bowl champions love pass rushers and Latu has been all-world the past two years at UCLA.