2024 NFL draft: Updated first round mock after Day 1 of legal tampering period

The Eagles are set for wholesale changes after finishing the 2023 season 1-6 after a 10-1 start.

The dominos started to fall as All-Pro center Jason Kelce and star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced their retirements.

Brandon Graham, who turns 36 in April, is returning for one more final season, his 15th, and he’s one of the few guys on the roster deserving of writing his final script.

The first day of the legal tampering period offered a glimpse into the future after Saquon Barkley agreed to a 3-year, $37.75 million deal with Philadelphia, Kirk Cousins signed a $100 million contract with the Falcons, and the New York Giants acquired Brian Burns.

Chicago Bears -Round 1 Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago resets the clock on a rookie quarterback contract and lands a player just as talented as Justin Fields.

Washington Commanders--Round 1 Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina

Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Kliff Kingsbury has worked with Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), Kyler Murray (Cardinals), and Caleb Williams (USC).

He’ll now lead Drake Maye to the promise land with Washington.

New England Patriots --ROUND 1 Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State

Jerod Mayo gets quarterback Jacoby Brissett the best, ready-made weapon in college football.

Arizona Cardinals ---Round 1 pick 4 WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball during the LSU Tigers Spring Game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK. Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Lsu Spring Football 9612

The Cardinals miss out on Marvin Harrison Jr., but still land a prize in former LSU All-American, Malik Nabers.

Los Angeles Chargers -Round 1 pick 5 Brock Bowers TE Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs after a catch during the third quarter as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert land the draft’s most versatile weapon.

New York Giants -- ROUND 1 Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Daniel Jones can be impactful when healthy, and the Giants land an elite pass catcher.

Tennessee Titans-- ROUND 1 Pick 7 Joe Alt T Notre Dame

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end R.J. Oben (94) tries to get past the block of Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis, and the Titans lands an All-American from Notre Dame.

Atlanta Falcons --ROUND 1 Pick 8 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Cam Johnson (14) tries to catch a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) defends during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

After signing quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Falcons retool on defense.

Chicago Bears--ROUND 1 Pick 9 Byron Murphy II DI Texas

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrates after a play during the second quarter in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The monster defensive tackle from Texas becomes a mainstay for the Bears defense.

New York Jets --ROUND 1 Pick 10 Jer'Zhan Newton DI Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, IL – NOVEMBER 12: Devin Mockobee #45 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs the ball against Jer’Zhan Newton #4 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

One of the top defensive tackles joins Quinnen Williams on the Jets defensive front.

Minnesota Vikings --ROUND 1 Pick 11 Jayden Daniels QB LSU

With Kirk Cousins moving on, the Vikings land the Heisman Trophy winner.

Denver Broncos --ROUND 1 Pick 12 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan

The national championship quarterback gets the first shot at replacing Russell Wilson.

Las Vegas Raiders --ROUND 1 Pick 13 Taliese Fuaga T Oregon State

Oct 8, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (75) blocks during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew could be the guy in Las Vegas and they land the best offensive tackle prospect.

New Orleans Saints --ROUND 1 Pick 14 Troy Fautanu T Washington

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The massive offensive tackle gets inserted immediately to help bolster the Saints offensive line.

Indianapolis Colts --ROUND 1 Pick 15 Jackson Powers-Johnson C Oregon

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon (58) sets up a play during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Steichen adds the best center in the draft to help further Anthony Richardson’s development.

Seattle Seahawks --ROUND 1 Pick 16 Dallas Turner ED Alabama

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after a sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Macdonald left a record setting defense in Baltimore to build his own monster unit in Seattle. He begins the journey with a versatile edge rusher from Alabama.

Jacksonville Jaguars --ROUND 1 Pick 17 Olumuyiwa Fashanu T Penn State

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 30: Olumuyiwa Fashanu #74 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on September 30, 2023 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The massive offensive tackle from Penn State helps keep Trevor Lawrence healthy and upright.

Bengals --ROUND 1 Pick 18 JC Latham T Alabama

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham (65) celebrates with a cow bell in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Joe Burrow is returning from an injury and gets an elite offensive tackle to help avoid a repeat.

Los Angeles Rams --ROUND 1 Pick 19 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington

Penix Jr. maybe goes a little earlier than expected, and Sean McVay gets his quarterback of the future.

Pittsburgh Steelers --ROUND 1 Pick 20 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo

After signing Russell Wilson, the Steelers get an elite cornerback.

Miami Dolphins --ROUND 1 Pick 21 Amarius Mims T Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins add an elite offensive tackle to the fold for protection.

Philadelphia Eagles -- ROUND 1 Pick 22 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson

After signing Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff, the Eagles add an elite cornerback to the roster.

Houston Texans --ROUND 1 Pick 23 Brian Thomas WR LSU

The speedy wide out from LSU would pair nicely with Nico Collins.

Dallas Cowboys --ROUND 1 Pick 24 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a catch and runs for touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott gets another weapon in the slot to help free up CeeDee Lamb.

Green Bay Packers --ROUND 1 Pick 25 Graham Barton OT Duke

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay has Josh Jacobs at running back and just released the great David Bakhtiari.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers --ROUND 1 Pick 26 Jared Verse ED Florida State

Oct 28, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) tries to evade Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Spencer Clapp (52) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers released Shaq Barrett, and they gain a premium pass rusher in the draft.

Arizona Cardinals --Pick 27 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas

Buffalo Bills-ROUND 1 Pick 28 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama

After cutting several big-named defenders, the Bills reload at cornerback.

Detroit Lions --ROUND 1 Pick 29 Zach Frazier C West Virginia

Baltimore Ravens --ROUND 1 Pick 30 Keon Coleman WR Florida State

San Francisco 49ers --ROUND 1 Pick 31 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama

A foot injury causes a slide, but McKinstry falls to the perfect team.

Kansas City Chiefs -- ROUND 1 Pick 32 Laiatu Latu ED UCLA

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National edge Laiatu Latu of Ucla (15) battles for position during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning Super Bowl champions love pass rushers and Latu has been all-world the past two years at UCLA.

