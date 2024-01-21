2024 NFL draft: Updated Commanders 7-round mock draft
The Washington Commanders are another NFL franchise headed into the offseason looking for a new head coach. After cutting Ron Rivera loose as the head coach, this franchise is headed toward a huge makeover. Fortunately for Washington, they have nine draft picks including six in the first 102 picks to add talent in the 2024 NFL draft.
Once the draft gets here, we won’t be shocked if the Commanders use some of these picks to move around and land players they want but for this mock draft we made all the picks and we get it started with a franchise quarterback.