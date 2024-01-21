2024 NFL draft: Updated Commanders 7-round mock draft

The Washington Commanders are another NFL franchise headed into the offseason looking for a new head coach. After cutting Ron Rivera loose as the head coach, this franchise is headed toward a huge makeover. Fortunately for Washington, they have nine draft picks including six in the first 102 picks to add talent in the 2024 NFL draft.

Once the draft gets here, we won’t be shocked if the Commanders use some of these picks to move around and land players they want but for this mock draft we made all the picks and we get it started with a franchise quarterback.

First round - QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

Second round - CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Second round - OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Third round - LB Payton WIlson, North Carolina State

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Third round - WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth round - EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Fifth round - TE AJ Barner, Michigan

Sixth round - OG Javion Cohen, Miami

Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh round - RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire