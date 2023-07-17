2024 NFL draft: University of Arkansas prospect list
We are just a few weeks away from the start of the college football season and here is an early snapshot of the top 2024 NFL draft prospects for the University of Arkansas.
QB - KJ Jefferson
Big, strong thrower and a supreme athlete. He excels at the deep ball and is growing as a more complete passer. Still raw but has a very high ceiling.
RB - Raheim Sanders
Prototypical NFL back with exceptional size and vision. His strength is working inside the tackles but at the same time is a weapon in the passing game.
G - Beaux Limmer
Underrated run blocker and a guy who could be a fast riser if the Razorbacks offense does well.
DE - John Morgan III
Pure 4-3 defensive end with the strength to set the edge and plays with a nice closing burst.