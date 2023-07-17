2024 NFL draft: University of Arkansas prospect list

We are just a few weeks away from the start of the college football season and here is an early snapshot of the top 2024 NFL draft prospects for the University of Arkansas.

QB - KJ Jefferson

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Big, strong thrower and a supreme athlete. He excels at the deep ball and is growing as a more complete passer. Still raw but has a very high ceiling.

RB - Raheim Sanders

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Prototypical NFL back with exceptional size and vision. His strength is working inside the tackles but at the same time is a weapon in the passing game.

G - Beaux Limmer

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Underrated run blocker and a guy who could be a fast riser if the Razorbacks offense does well.

DE - John Morgan III

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Pure 4-3 defensive end with the strength to set the edge and plays with a nice closing burst.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire