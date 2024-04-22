2024 NFL draft trade value chart: How much are Rams’ 11 picks worth?

The Los Angeles Rams are equipped with 11 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, with their top selection coming in Round 1 at No. 19 overall. Barring a trade back, they’ll make their first pick in Round 1 since taking Jared Goff back in 2016.

With general manager Les Snead, nothing can be ruled out – not even a trade out of the first round entirely. He’s one of the most willing GMs when it comes to making draft-day trades, frequently striking deals to move around the board, whether it’s going up to grab a prospect the Rams covet or trading down to accumulate picks.

Based on the trade value chart from Rich Hill, below is a look at the value of each pick held by the Rams this year. The full chart is also available, showing how much each pick is worth.

Using this chart, we can project trade compensation if the Rams were to move up or down, as we did in this exercise.

Round 1

Pick 19: 278 points

Round 2

Pick 52: 109 points

Round 3

Pick 83: 52 points

Pick 99: 36 points

Round 4 No picks

Round 5

Pick 154: 11 points

Pick 155: 11 points

Round 6

Pick 196: 5 points

Pick 209: 4 points

Pick 213: 4 points

Pick 217: 3 points

Round 7

Pick 254: 1 point

Below is the complete draft order, from Pick 1 to Pick 257 overall, including the point value of each pick.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire