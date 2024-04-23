2024 NFL draft trade value chart: How much are Commanders’ 9 picks worth?

The Washington Commanders enter the 2024 NFL draft with nine selections, beginning at No. 2 overall. Washington is well-equipped to make a major impact with six picks in the top 100, including two picks in the second round and three in the third round.

The Commanders desperately need an offensive tackle and have been rumored to be interested in going back into the first round. Washington certainly has the draft capital to make a significant move up the board.

This will be the first draft for new general manager Adam Peters. Will he be aggressive moving up or down the board? Peters could choose to add an offensive tackle in the first round in order to get the fifth-year option on two premium positions.

Based on the trade value chart from Rich Hill, below is a look at the value of each pick held by the Commanders this year. Let’s look at what each Washington pick is worth:

Round 1, Pick No. 2: 717 points

Round 2, Pick No. 36: 166 points

Round 2, Pick No. 40: 149 points

Round 3, Pick No. 67: 75 points

Round 3, Pick No. 78: 59 points

Round 3, Pick No. 100: 35 points

Round 5, Pick No. 139: 15 points

Round 5, Pick No. 152: 11 points

Round 7, Pick No. 222: 3 points

Here’s a look at the trade chart:

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire