2024 NFL Draft tracker: Penn State Nittany Lions drafted, signed into the NFL

(WHTM) – More than a dozen Nittany Lions will await the chance to live out their dreams of playing in the NFL. The next step in their journey is the 2024 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft in Detroit begins on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. on abc27 with the first round, consisting of 32 picks. The final six rounds were held on Friday and Saturday.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Nittany Insiders

Thirteen Nittany Lions participated in the program’s Pro Day earlier this year, including Chop Robinson and Olu Fashanu, both of whom project to be first round picks.

As they’re drafted, the Nittany Lions who’ve met their NFL dreams will be listed below.

Nittany Insiders will update where each former Penn Stater is drafted or signed through the NFL Draft weekend in Detroit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.