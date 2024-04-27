2024 NFL Draft tracker: Panthers open Day 3 by adding Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

The Carolina Panthers have added to their NFL Draft haul on Saturday after wheeling and dealing during the first three rounds.

Carolina came into Day 3 with four draft picks, owning a selection in all four remaining rounds. With remaining needs at cornerback, center, edge rusher, and defensive line, general manager Dan Morgan will need to trust his draft board throughout the remainder of the selection process.

The squad kicked off Day 3 with the 101st overall selection of Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, who joins Xavier Legette, Jonathon Brooks and Trevin Wallace within the team’s draft class.

Below is our Day 3 live tracker which will updated throughout the draft with selections, trades, rumors and more:

Panthers select tight end with first pick of fourth round

It took three days, but the Panthers finally used a pick designated specifically for them in the fourth round.

With the top pick in the fourth round — 101st overall — the Panthers selected Texas tight end Ja’Tavian Sanders. Sanders was projected by draft analysts as a Day 2 by most NFL draft analysts.

During his three-year career at Texas, Sanders produced 99 catches for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Sanders will reunite with second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, who played with the tight end as a member of the Longhorns for the past three years.

Some gems still available on Day 3

During his stints as an evaluator with the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills, Morgan was known for finding diamonds in the rough on Day 3. New Panthers cornerback Dane Jackson is a well-known find for Morgan, who pounded the table for the defensive back when he was with the Bills during the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

When Morgan was asked if there was a “potential Dane Jackson” on the board for the Panthers heading into Day 3, the GM affirmed that there were players who fit that profile.

“Yeah, I think there (are) some guys we have identified in the later rounds that have the qualities, same type of qualities that Dane has,” Morgan said. “So, yeah, there is always those diamonds in the rough that we’re looking for, that our scouts and coaches are looking for. Yeah, we’re going to turn over every stone and try to find those type of guys.”

Carolina Panthers’ remaining draft picks

▪ Fifth round, 157th overall (via Jets)

▪ Sixth round, 200th overall (via Bills)

▪ Seventh round, 240th overall (via Steelers)

Who the Panthers have drafted so far

▪ First round, 32nd overall pick (via Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

▪ Second round, 46th overall pick (via Indianapolis Colts): Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

▪ Third round, 72nd overall pick (via New York Jets): Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

▪ Fourth round, 101st overall: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

